HarbourView Equity Partners Purchases Publishing and Recorded Music Catalog of Hollywood Undead

NEWARK, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, has purchased a substantial portion of the publishing and recorded music catalog of rock band Hollywood Undead.

Hailing from the streets of Los Angeles, Hollywood Undead mixes their own unique versions of hip-hop, rock, and electronic music with a healthy dose of bravado. Initially attracting fans by their colorful pseudonyms and unique hockey goal tender-inspired masks, the band debuted in 2008 with "Swan Songs," and hit their commercial stride with the release of their 2011 sophomore effort, "American Tragedy," which cracked the Top Ten on the Billboard 200 chart. The trend-setting collective have only maintained their momentum, amassing billions of streams and millions of fans globally, while releasing seven commercial albums to date. The band's highly anticipated eighth studio album "Hotel Kaliforina" is due out August 12th.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching just eight months ago, acquiring over 30 catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres and decades. Most recently the company acquired the catalogs of multi-GRAMMY Award winning duo Dre & Vidal, and global superstar Luis Fonsi.

Focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space, HarbourView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise, supported by an experienced team to present a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with expertise in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in the transaction. Hollywood Undead was represented by Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

