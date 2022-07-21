Eye Level's CSR activity excites students as the company donates its educational booklets and services

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, celebrating its 10th anniversary, provides educational services as its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities. Starting from July, students who need private basic education but cannot afford it are offered a unique opportunity.

More than two hundred students in the US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR benefit from this program. Eye Level instructors who are specially trained for individualized coaching diagnose the students' mathematics and English ability and provide coaching services at each student's eye level. This is based on the organization's core philosophy of educating each child at his or her learning rate and level. Through this tailored learning support, students improve their mathematical and English skills and are further motivated to learn.

Eye Level will continue to support CSR activities for students - especially in regions with an Eye Level learning center - and continue to empower all students to learn to read, add and subtract.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in Mathematics and English programs for students between the ages of 4 and 15. With academic achievement as the top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has untapped potential for greatness - and Eye Level provides the door to success.

Depending on each student's level, they will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, additional practice problems, online games, and other supplementary materials.

Visit myeyelevel.com to get access to Eye Level Free learning materials and gauge your math and English capabilities through the Level Quiz.

