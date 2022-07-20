Supernal and Electric Power Systems Partner to Advance eVTOL Battery Capabilities

First vehicle partnership for Supernal underscores strategic importance of accelerating battery technology

WASHINGTON and FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal and Electric Power Systems, Inc. (EP Systems) today announced a partnership to accelerate development and production of safe, lighter-weight and certifiable eVTOL vehicle batteries. The emerging industry leaders formalized their agreement during a ceremony held at the Farnborough International Airshow, resulting in the first vehicle partnership for Supernal.

Supernal and EP Systems Teams at Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (PRNewswire)

The partnership aim is to enable the introduction of commercial eVTOL vehicle flights and support increasing enhancements to vehicle performance as the AAM market matures. Supernal, which is part of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to work within an "open ecosystem" model that will address the niche technology needs of AAM.

"Advanced Air Mobility requires an expansive value chain and many aspects – from battery power to digital infrastructure and passenger experience – require improvements and cross-chain integration to enable progress," said Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. "We are excited to work with Electric Power Systems and develop game-changing technologies that will revolutionize air travel and increase human possibility."

Supernal will continue growing its network of battery talent and partners to drive power, energy, charging time and cycle life improvements that will lead to longer, more affordable eVTOL vehicle flights. Learn more about batteries from Supernal here.

"We are pleased to partner with Supernal as it seeks to democratize flight and create a new, sustainable transport category," said Nate Millecam, president and CEO of Electric Power Systems. "Supernal's long-term perspective and comprehensive approach to codeveloping the Advanced Air Mobility space has enabled it to be viewed as an industry thought leader and savvy partner of choice."

EP Systems' experience has given the company a broad perspective on the electric evolution taking place throughout aviation. All-electric aircraft need high-density energy storage. By harnessing advancements in battery power and material technology, EP Systems' unique battery management system provides an elevated solution.

Current EP Systems customers include NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing, Safran, Bell Textron, Diamond Aircraft, VoltAero, Aura Aero and Embraer.

Supernal's eVTOL vehicle cabin concept is on display at the Farnborough International Airshow (Exhibit Hall 1, Pioneers of Change, Booth 1307). Click here to follow the Company's on-site activities.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based advanced air mobility company, developing a commercially viable eVTOL vehicle to the highest commercial aviation standards and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it with existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive heritage to revolutionize air travel and make advanced air mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Electric Power Systems

EP Systems provides high-power, scalable and certifiable powertrains for electrified aviation. It develops energy storage systems, DC (direct current) fast-charging stations, and electric propulsion products for the aerospace, defense, automotive, marine and industrial traction industries. EP Systems has numerous battery systems currently powering manned and unmanned aircraft (e.g., Diamond eDA-40, NASA X-57, Aurora Flight Sciences Pegasus, Embraer Ipanema and Boeing CAV). Advanced features, such as its patented, lightweight containment box, produce safer battery systems have resulted in a perfect safety record in field. Visit www.epsenergy.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and our Aviation Renaissance Podcast.

Supernal (PRNewswire)

