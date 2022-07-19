Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) partners with Green Flower to offer cannabis industry training courses

SAN JACINTO, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) Community Education has partnered with Green Flower , a California-based leading cannabis education company, to offer three not-for-credit certificate courses beginning July 19.

The programs focus on various aspects of the industry, with courses centered on Advanced Cultivation Technician, Advanced Manufacturing Agent, and Advanced Dispensary Associate training. Each course will provide participants with knowledge, skills and abilities to help them excel in their chosen field of specialization.

The eight-week courses are designed for participants who prefer a flexible online format. They are offered in an asynchronous, self-paced format with lessons structured in weekly modules.

"The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing sources of employment in America and this includes southwest Riverside County," said Janice Mrkonjic, MSJC's Interim Director of Workforce & Economic Development. "After interviewing industry leaders, I identified their needs for a skilled workforce in the areas of cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensary."

The partnership between MSJC and Green Flower will help participants gain the skills they need to succeed in the workforce.

"MSJC's commitment to transform learners, communities, and lives is directly aligned with Green Flower's progressive and strategic approach to deliver cannabis industry-centric educational programs," Mrkonjic said.

The cannabis industry is booming. In Riverside County, taxable cannabis sales increased from $264.19 million in 2020 to $374.18 million in 2021, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. That's a 41.6 percent rise in just one year.

The not-for-credit courses will be offered through the MSJC Contract and Community Education department. Upon completion of each course, participants will earn a Certificate of Completion and gain access to Green Flower's career portal as well as the college's online job board, JobSpeaker, which allows local employers to post job openings.

"Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Mt. San Jacinto College to offer our three cannabis industry training courses," said Daniel Kalef, Vice President of University Partnerships. "With the cannabis industry in California continuing to grow at a record pace, while also being the largest cannabis market in the world, the ability to help people train to work in the industry continues to be vital.

"The programs we are offering in partnership with MSJC will help ensure not only the continued growth of the industry in California, but growth in great part due to a well-trained workforce. We can think of no better College or group of people with whom to partner with and are excited to begin offering them to the public," Kalef said.

For more information visit: cannabis.msjc.edu

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Mt. San Jacinto College

Founded in 1963, Mt. San Jacinto College serves nearly 24,000 students annually in a district covering 1,700 square miles from the San Gorgonio Pass to Temecula, with campuses in San Jacinto, Menifee, Banning and Temecula. MSJC offers numerous courses and programs that satisfy the transfer requirements of four-year colleges and universities and vocational and technical programs that prepare students for fulfilling careers. Along with the college's traditional programs, MSJC's Community Education department offers not-for-credit programs for personal and professional development.

