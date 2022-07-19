Addition of Autism Diagnostic Services for Families in New Jersey

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers, an ABA provider in New Jersey, recently expanded its commitment to families in New Jersey by adding autism diagnostic services to their offerings. According to the CDC , Autism Spectrum Disorder can be diagnosed as early as 18 months and states that "diagnosing children with ASD as early as possible is important to make sure children receive the services and supports they need to reach their full potential."

To provide these diagnostic services, Bierman will be working with licensed New Jersey Psychologist (#6692) and Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA-D) Dr. Catherine Lark. Being dually certified, Dr. Lark conducts diagnostic evaluations for children as well as specializes in providing parent training support and ABA services. She is dedicated to bridging the gap between assessment and treatment services for children with developmental disabilities.

If you are a parent interested in autism diagnostic services at Bierman, you can reach the Bierman Intake Team at 877-943-8222 or start@biermanautism.com to determine eligibility and schedule time for testing. After the evaluation, if a child meets criteria for autism, treatment recommendations will be discussed with the family.

In addition to diagnostic testing, Bierman provides center-based 1:1 ABA therapy intervention starting as early as 18 months. Bierman currently has an existing center in Berkeley Heights and is opening two additional centers this year in West Windsor and Eatontown . Reach out today as there is limited availability for the diagnostic services.

ABOUT BIERMAN

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 150 graduations, BIERMAN currently has centers, and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Ohio. For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com or contact marketing@biermanautism.com.

