TACO CABANA LAUNCHES 'MARGARITA HEADQUARTERS' WITH TWELVE PERMANENT MARGARITA FLAVORS TO CHOOSE FROM ALL DAY, EVERY DAY

- All 12 Margarita Flavors Available at Taco Cabana San Antonio Locations Starting

July 20, 2022 and Across Texas Starting August 3, 2022 -



- Taco Cabana Launches New Happy Hour, Welcomes the Return of the TC Salsa Bar and Extends Location Hours Across San Antonio Starting Week of July 18, 2022 -

SAN ANTONIO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following three wildly successful launches of Taco Cabana's popular MargaritaPalooza over the last two years, Taco Cabana announced today its plans to establish its Texas locations as "Margarita Headquarters," featuring 12 permanent margarita offerings on the TC menu. Available flavors will include beloved frozen classics like Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Strawberry Mango and Mangonada, in addition to returning favorites like Blue Curacao, Watermelon, Dragonfruit, Blood Orange, Green Apple and new exciting flavors including Coconut and Pineapple. Each will be available for $3 all day, every day.

"Margaritapalooza was a game changer for Taco Cabana," said Ulyses Camacho, Chief Operating Officer at Taco Cabana. "There was so much fun and excitement for both guests and team members when we previously executed it across the TC system. We pride ourselves on listening to what our guests want, and they have consistently asked us for on-going, everyday margarita innovation and variety, not just during certain times of the year. We are now thrilled to establish ourselves as the 'Margarita Headquarters' with so many margarita flavors for our guests to choose from each and every day."

In addition to the 12 margarita flavors, a rotating thirteenth flavor will also be seasonally available for $4. Previous seasonal margarita offerings have included flavors like Pickle, Pumpkin Spice and Cherry among others. New or returning seasonal margaritas will be announced on an ongoing basis. Margarita Headquarters launches in San Antonio on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 and across all other Texas TC markets on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

In addition to launching "Margarita Headquarters," Taco Cabana will offer a summertime happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for dine-in and drive-thru guests starting July 20, 2022 at all San Antonio locations.

Happy hour items will include:

$2 Lime or Strawberry Margaritas

$2 domestic beer

Half-price bean & cheese nachos

$1.50 bean & cheese chalupa

$1 bean & cheese taco

Effective today, Taco Cabana is also extending its drive-thru hours of operation at all restaurants across San Antonio. Below are the new hours of operation for all San Antonio location drive-thrus:

Open Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Open Friday and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Dining rooms will continue to close at 10 p.m.

Lastly, Taco Cabana will welcome the return of its beloved salsa bar in all restaurants in San Antonio on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The salsa bars will include Roja, Fuego, Salsa Ranch, Taco Cabana's new salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo and pickled jalapeños.

"Not only are we bringing margarita variety to our TC fans, we're also bringing tremendous value to our newly created summertime happy hour, launching first in San Antonio with plans to extend across Texas very soon," continues Camacho. "Our guests are experiencing challenging times right now with high costs in many categories of their daily lives, and we want TC to be a solution when they consider what and where to eat. We also know that many of our guests want to enjoy TC late-night as well. By extending our late-night hours, first in San Antonio, we will be able to serve delicious variety - food and alcohol - to a greater number of guests looking to solve that late-night craving."

All new menu items can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com. For more information on Taco Cabana's menu items, visit TacoCabana.com .

About Taco Cabana:

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of YTC Enterprises, LLC, was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, burritos, tacos, freshly-made flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of bottled beer and signature tequila margaritas, patio dining, drive-thru windows, curbside pick-up and delivery. As of July 18, 2022, Taco Cabana operates 142 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com.

