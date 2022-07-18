Gong named one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

Gong also recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area for the third consecutive year

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine today honored Gong as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials ™. This is Gong's first time on the prestigious list and comes a month after Gong was named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area for the third consecutive year. In the Great Place to Work survey, 93% of Gong's employees said Gong is a great place to work, which is 36% higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work measured the differences in over 413,000 Millennials' survey responses to those of other generations taken from America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses. The study also includes data from companies that represent more than 6.1 million U.S. employees.

"We're gratified to see our reputation as a great employer continue to grow," said Gong Chief People Officer Sandi Kochhar. "Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are intrinsic to our company culture. By encouraging employees to bring their authentic selves to work every day, Gong has created an environment of trust that enables people to perform at their best."

The vast majority of Gong employees rated the company highly on key attributes including "when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome," "you can count on people to cooperate" and, "our executives fully embody the best characteristics of our company," according to the survey.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

In June, Gong was named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area, ranking 17th on the list. In addition, Gong has earned "best workplace" awards over the last several years from a range of other organizations including Forbes , Glassdoor , and Built In.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

About the Best Workplaces For Millennials™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

