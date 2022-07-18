Function X launched EVM Chain to scale its DeFi ecosystem

With $20 Million of Ecosystem Genesis Fund offered to developers deploying dApps on the new EVM compatible chain.



NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Function X blockchain project is proud to celebrate its latest milestone: the launch of the EVM compatible chain (FXEVM) on the Function X Mainnet and completed its upgrade at block height 5,713,000.

This upgrade allows developers to migrate their decentralized apps (dApps) to Function X instantly and provides the infrastructure to make sure the dApps run smoothly, with low fees and on a secured network. Function X is one of the first projects to integrate an EVM compatible chain on a chain based on the Cosmos network.

The EVM compatible chain is crucial to Function X's goal of becoming a decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain platform that strengthens the DeFi ecosystem and encourage developers to use Function X to contribute to the advancement of DeFi and blockchain technology.

More new use-cases will be built on the ecosystem. For example, the FXEVM launch follows the successful deployment of a retail payment solution ( Pundi X Chain ) and perpetual derivatives trading platform ( MarginX ). Function X also allows developers to customize the chain based on their needs using the Subnet solution while inheriting Function X's speed and security.

After the FXEVM upgrade, users can bridge their $FX and other tokens (such as FX, PUNDIX, PURSE, USDT, and more) from Ethereum to FXEVM using FX Bridge. f(x)Swap will be one of the first dApps available on FXEVM. It's a decentralized exchange that users can swap different cryptocurrency via MetaMask or any other decentralized wallet supporting WalletConnect e.g f(x)Wallet.

Apart from swapping, there will also be Liquidity Pools, where anyone can become a liquidity provider for a pool and earn rewards in the form of trading fees when users trade in those pools.

Deploying dApps to Function X EVM

Function X invites all developers to come and build on the FXEVM. The dApps the developers w'll be able to build include not only DEXes but also liquidity protocols, yield aggregators, NFT Marketplaces, and many more. To top it off, the Foundation is allocating $20 million from its Ecosystem Genesis Fund to attract developers and nurture the development of the Function X ecosystem.

The Ecosystem Genesis Fund is transparent and accessible to all developers through governance proposals . This fund is allocated to encourage and help to accelerate the development of Function X and FXEVM.

With the recent FXEVM upgrade and new investments into the Ecosystem Genesis Fund, the Function X network is set for impressive growth and exciting times ahead.

Watch FXEVM at https://youtu.be/F2VHnHd2-bs

About Function X Foundation

Function X Foundation is a nonprofit, independent organization that supports the growth of the Function X Ecosystem, a next-generation internet service framework, built entirely on and for the blockchain. It is a completely new ecosystem providing a novel service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architectures, combining the benefits of both, and using the most commonly used technical solutions. The Foundation has been set up to manage the usage of the Ecosystem Genesis Fund, which aims to motivate, encourage and facilitate service providers to join and get rooted into the Function X Ecosystem.

For more information about Function X, visit https://www.functionx.io

