Fortemedia launches a cutting-edge MEMS microphone solution which meets the stringent air pressure requirements accepted by worldwide tier-one customers.

MEMS Microphone Reliability:

Reliability is always one of the key success factors to gain customer satisfaction in microphone products which will be equipped and used in various environmental conditions. There are frequent challenges and risk to damage microphone physically or degrade the acoustic performance in the process of MEMS microphone' mass production and its final assembly of end products. For example, dust obstacle, oil stain, electrostatic discharge damage in the machine or accidentally by humans, and material defects due to thermal cycle during the reflow soldering . Therefore, the robustness is always Fortemedia's quality target regardless of users' misuse or careless operating for its MEMS microphone solution. With professionally persistent efforts in design, validation, characterization, and quality assurance in manufacturing , Fortemedia's microphone solution composed of the IC and MEMS sensor insides passes the following stringent reliability test in the industry:

HTOL (High Temperature Operating Life)

LTOL (Low Temperature Operating Life)

HAST (Temperature with Humidity with Bias)

Drop T est

Mechanical Shock Test

Vibration Test

Accelerated Life Test

Air Pressure Test

Air Pressure Requirement:

Regarding air pressure immunity, Fortemedia has launched MEMS microphone solution that can achieve the harshest requirements of air pressure in field. Packaged in 2.75x1.85x0.90mm3 microphone footprint & 0.25mm aperture, Fortemedia's microphone IC, FL216C and MEMS sensor, TMS02BD has passed tier-one customer's air pressure test conditions, making Fortemedia the pioneer vendor upon global OEM's high-standard acceptance. Other than passing air pressure requirement, Fortemedia's microphone solution also passed industrial stringent reliability test. Besides that, Fortemedia's IC and MEMS sensor also provide the tight variation of phase matching and sensitivity matching, facilitating Fortemedia's voice processing in performance, quality and consistence.

Fortemedia iSAM Business Model:

As audio technology and voice-controlled devices have become more ubiquitous, more applications are adopting higher performance MEMS (Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems) microphones which use acoustic sensors made on semiconductor production with silicon wafers. This technology enables smaller microphones with better sensitivity and clear sound quality. Fortemedia's new technology: iSAM® business model combines software algorithm and array microphone to imitate the human brain and ears, enabling microphones with smart computing algorithm in this artificial intelligence era.

Fortemedia MEMS Sensor Technology:

Fortemedia has been exploring the MEMS microphone sensor technology since 2017 and has sold more than 1000 million units, ranking among the top 3 in microphone sensor and ASIC design. Fortemedia's microphone sensor and ASIC meet the reliability requirement of international customers, such as top smartphone and notebook brands, as well as global mobile operators. This year (2022), Fortemedia aims to penetrate into global smartphone makers with its latest MEMS sensor, TMS02 series pairing with its own ASIC, fitting into tiny microphone footprint down to 2.75 x 1.85 x 0.90mm3, combing high performance and reliability.

About Fortemedia Inc.

Fortemedia Inc. is a global company with operators and office in Asia that focuses on developing high quality solutions and semiconductor products to enhance human-to-human and human-to-machine voice communication quality and efficiencies.

As a technology leader, Fortemedia's ASIC devices and solutions with advances voice processing technologies, SAM (Smart Array Microphone), SAMSoft®, and ForteVoice®, have all been widely deploying in numerous commercial systems, devices and applications for better user experience in voice communication. Fortemedia is well-positioned to fulfill customer and market needs in mobile (smartphone and tablet), automotive (in-vehicle infotainment system), PC (VoIP communication), and wearables with its wide range of product offering in software, DSP IC, and small array microphone. Learn more at www.fortemedia.com .

