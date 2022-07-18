Formica Corporation Expands DecoMetal® Laminates with Seven New Designs

These modern additions give designers even more options to create sophisticated metal designs in commercial environments

CINCINNATI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formica Corporation announces the expansion of its popular DecoMetal® Laminates line with seven new designs. As designers continue to give a nod to Art Deco styling by using luxe metal looks in commercial projects, these new additions add even more unique metal finishes for use in vertical surface applications, expanding the possibilities of metal surfacing designs.

The rubbed effect on Antique Rubbed Copper, one of the new DecoMetal Laminates from Formica Corporation, utilizes a decorative, hand-rubbed oil technique on real copper foils for a classically crafted finish. (PRNewswire)

"From reception desks and bars to entire statement walls, we've loved seeing the beautiful applications designers have found for our well-loved DecoMetal® collection," said Renee Hytry Derrington, managing principal, North American Design, Formica Corporation. "These new additions were designed to make the collection even more versatile to help fulfill the increasingly elegant and unique visions of the future."

The new designs include four printed solid metal options – solid aluminum sheets artistically detailed and textured with a protective finish – as well as three metal laminate designs that use metal foils as the decorative surface.

Printed Solid Metal

Zinc Patina and Oxidized Silver Patina: Channeling the beautiful natural effects of weathering and age on metals, the two Patina series additions are usable in both modern and traditional environments. Zinc Patina offers a warm silver-gray finish and Oxidized Silver Patina brings a bolder and dramatic de-silvered, blackened visual.

Platinum Linework and Black Linework: Finely detailed with rippling vertical line weights, the Linework design emulates the ribbed panel trend. This design is available in a warm silver look or with a popular blackened effect.

Metal Laminate

Antique Rubbed Copper: A timeless metal visual, the Rubbed effect utilizes a decorative, hand-rubbed oil technique on real copper foils for a classically crafted finish.

Woven Argent and Woven Brass: The linen-like fabric texture of the Woven series brings a rich tactile experience to silver and brass foils.

For more information about the latest DecoMetal® Laminate designs, visit formica.com/decometal2022.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note:

Formica®, Formica® Laminate, DecoMetal® and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2022 The Diller Corporation.

Media Contact:

Owen Serey

Formica Corporation

513-786-3121

owen.serey@formica.com

Formica Anvil logo color RGB JPG website (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Formica Corporation