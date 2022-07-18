FLIGHT CLUB RETURNS TO FAIRFAX AVENUE IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Club , the original sneaker consignment store since 2005, today announced the reopening of their newly renovated Los Angeles space. Temporarily closed in 2020, the cultural hub for sneaker enthusiasts will once again emerge as the premier destination for sneakers in Los Angeles.

Located at 535 North Fairfax Avenue, in the heart of the Fairfax district, the newly renovated space features textured concrete and metals, inspired by materials found in the city. The space also features works by American graffiti artist, Stash, complementing a curated selection of sneakers, including 1 of 1s, player exclusives and other rare collectibles on display. Limited edition merchandise and Flight Club branded apparel will also be available in the store.

"We are pleased to bring back the complete Flight Club experience to Los Angeles," says Eddy Lu, CEO and Co-Founder of GOAT Group. "While our digital business has grown exponentially, reopening our Los Angeles store has remained a priority for us. As a cultural staple in the Fairfax neighborhood, we're eager to finally reconnect with our community in-person."

Flight Club will also host special events and other community initiatives throughout the year. The store officially opens to the public on Friday, July 22nd.

Established in New York City over 15 years ago, Flight Club revolutionized sneaker retail as the original consignment store for rare shoes. Carrying the rarest exclusives and collectible sneakers, Flight Club has evolved from a one-stop sneaker destination, to a cultural hub for sneaker enthusiasts and novices alike. With three brick-and-mortar locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, Flight Club remains the premier source for authentic, rare sneakers.

