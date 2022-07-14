SawStop Announces Upcoming Release of New Compact Table Saw

SawStop brings 20 years of proven safety to new customers with the release of its smallest, most portable saw

TUALATIN, Ore., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SawStop today announced the upcoming launch of their new Compact Table Saw. The new 10" Compact Table Saw (CTS) is a robust benchtop saw built for the rigors of the jobsite while offering the precision and safety that SawStop is known for.

SawStop 10 (PRNewswire)

The foundation of the Compact Table Saw is SawStop's contact detection technology. Just like other SawStop saws, the Compact Table Saw detects when skin comes in contact with the blade and stops and drops the blade in less than five milliseconds. Injuries are dramatically minimized, and the saw reset is quick and easy – so operators can get back to work in minutes after a brake activation.

Beyond offering SawStop's legendary safety system, the Compact Table Saw is packed with features that stand out against the competition including:

10" Blade for maximum cut capacity

Rack & Pinion Fence that is easy to adjust and reliably square with a built-in high and low face to support all kinds of cuts

Quick-Tilt Bevel allows for easy blade angle adjustments with one hand while the Micro Adjust feature provides the ability to quickly dial in a precise cutting angle. A SawStop Exclusive.

Highly portable with an Easy-Carry Handle and an Optional Stand available for purchase.

On-Saw Storage Compartment secures your accessories and tools for easy access and quick retrieval. A SawStop Exclusive.

"Since we began, here at SawStop we have been focused on protecting Woodworkers and helping them work better through practical innovation" said SawStop CEO Matt Howard. "The portability and affordability of the Compact Table Saw makes SawStop technology more accessible than ever before. We're excited to welcome an entirely new group of customers to the SawStop Family so they can experience the quality and safety at the heart of each of our saws."

The new Compact Table Saw will be available this fall at authorized SawStop dealer locations across the USA and Canada. The retail price will be $899 USD and $1,149 CAD.

For more information, visit www.SawStop.com/CTS

About SawStop

Established in 2000, SawStop is the world leader in power tool safety. SawStop designs, engineers, and manufactures innovative woodworking power tools and accessories for private and professional markets. All SawStop power tools feature their revolutionary safety technology that has saved tens of thousands of woodworkers from devastating, life-changing injuries.

SawStop is a proud part of the TTS Group, a third-generation, family-owned company headquartered in Wendlingen, Germany.

Learn more at SawStop.com

