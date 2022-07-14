MINDBAR, THE MOBILE GYM FOR YOUR MIND, IS CHANGING THE GAME OF HOW WE APPROACH MENTAL HEALTHCARE

MINDBAR, THE MOBILE GYM FOR YOUR MIND, IS CHANGING THE GAME OF HOW WE APPROACH MENTAL HEALTHCARE

The New Wellness Platform is Redefining Accessible Mental Healthcare, Putting the Benefits of Therapy in Members' Hands With the Launch of Its New App

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBar , a new online and self-paced masterclass of mental health, is welcoming members into its wellness hub with the launch of its new app on July 14, 2022. With its industry-leading affordability at only $14.99 per month, MindBar provides a suite of resources accessible to its members, including authentic mental health leaders, therapists and coaches.

MindBar Logo (PRNewswire)

Serving as a "gym for the mind," the new online service includes a robust collection of mental health classes designed to bridge the gap of people who don't require expensive traditional therapy but could reap the benefits of its various tools and resources.

"For many people, traditional mental health therapy is not easily available and is often too expensive, making mental health support feel like a luxury when, really, it should be the base that all other health and self-care efforts are built upon," said Hailey O'Neill, Founder and CEO of MindBar. "I think of MindBar as a gym for our mental health: a variety of exercises to build different muscles that help us navigate challenges, with the supportive community component you may find at a workout class. Our team at MindBar has created a highly robust resource that can fit into anyone's routine without the barriers."

Everyone's wellness journey is different and mental healthcare is far from a one-size-fits-all solution. MindBar designed its platform with a vast library of resources to tailor to various life stages, using trusted sources to guide you wherever you are in your personal development journey.

Stress and Anxiety

Grief and Trauma

Self-Esteem and Self-Talk

Relationships and Communication

Goal Setting and Manifestation

Body Image and Health

Spirituality and Mindfulness

Pregnancy and Postpartum

MindBar puts members in the driver's seat of their wellness journey by allowing them to participate in self-paced classes or book sessions directly with coaches or therapists within the MindBar app for those looking to work with someone on a deeper level.

To learn more about MindBar and download the app, visit www.mind-bar.com .

About MindBar

MindBar believes that access to mental healthcare should be a necessity, not a luxury. Curating the best mental health leaders and coaches, MindBar serves as a gym for the mind with a wide variety of tools and services in its self-paced, online mental health classes. Whether online or in the MindBar App at the most affordable price point in the space, the platform focuses on making the tools of wellness more accessible to more people.

MindBar is not therapy, but it's therapeutic. For more information, visit www.mind-bar.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MindBar