Azazie Is Recognized as America's Fastest Growing Online Shop by Newsweek

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, has been recognized as one of Newsweek's America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022 in the women's fashion and accessories category. This renowned award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022 were selected based on an evaluation consisting of objective KPI's based on Sales, Traffic, and Platform Quality. In total, more than 10,000 of the largest online shops were evaluated using Statista and online databases, online directories and price comparison websites, with Azazie coming in at the top 10%.

"We're honored to have been named by Newsweek as one of the fastest growing online shops in 2022," said Ranu Coleman, Chief Marketing Officer of Azazie. "We've had an exciting year of new partnerships, advanced technologies, international expansion and product growth which is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our incredible team."

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, customizable gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

