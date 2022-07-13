Wood Partners Welcomes Residents to Assembly Square with Newest Luxury Community Outside Boston

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the official grand opening of its newest luxury residential development, Alta Revolution, located just outside Boston in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The new community is located at 290 Revolution Road in the thriving Assembly Square district, which offers an eclectic mix of renowned art, music and food unique to the Somerville area. The new community's prime location provides residents with an ultra-walkable route to nearby retail and entertainment options, including The Row, which features more than 70 shops and restaurants in addition to bowling and a pristine riverfront park. Alta Revolution also places residents in close proximity to some of the area's top employers, including Mass General Brigham, Puma and a soon to be complete business park featuring lab and office space for leading organizations. For those looking to take advantage of all that the city has to offer, downtown Boston is only five miles away via the Orange Line station, which is located just around the corner from the property.

"We are thrilled to finally welcome residents to Wood Partners' newest luxury community—Alta Revolution—just outside of Boston in Somerville's growing Assembly Square district," said Jim Lambert, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Our latest community provides residents with the best of both worlds—a walkable, thriving neighborhood to call home with the added convenience of all that downtown Boston has to offer just a few minutes away."

Alta Revolution offers 329 apartment homes consisting of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as full townhouse apartments across eight floors. Each spacious home features high-end, sophisticated finishes complete with luxurious chef's kitchens outfitted with quartz countertops, white tile backsplashes, pendant lighting and stainless-steel Samsung appliances. Elegantly designed bathrooms offer quartz countertops, tub and shower surrounds and LED backlit mirrors to welcome residents home after a long day. Additional luxe finishes include wide plank flooring, full-size in-unit washer and dryer sets, sun blocking roller shades, large walk-in closets and Schlage Control smart locks.

Residents of Alta Revolution will also enjoy the community's wide range of sophisticated amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool complete with sundeck, hot tub and outdoor showers, a relaxing courtyard and firepit area featuring communal dining and outdoor games, an outdoor entertainment space with grilling stations, lounge seating, TV and fireplace and an on-site dog park and pet spa. Just inside the community clubhouse, Alta Revolution offers even more for residents to take advantage of including a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor lounge with community kitchen and coffee station, a private meeting and dining room, a dedicated creative studio with sound booths and work stations, and a game room complete with billiards, shuffle board, air hockey and more.

Alta Revolution is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://altarevolution.com/ for more information.

