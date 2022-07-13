Gridspace Grace passes SOC 2 Type 1 examination

Independent review validates trusted Gridspace platform, vital for highly regulated industries

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridspace, an industry-leading provider of voice technology and artificial intelligence software, announced today it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination in the Security (Type 1) category for Gridspace Grace, the company's virtual agent and authoring platform.

Independently verified by a Certified Public Accountant, the assessment affirms that Gridspace Grace, a next-generation voice bot providing round-the-clock conversational care in a natural and friendly manner, meets the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability and confidentiality.

This is a voluntary compliance standard which specifies how organizations should manage and protect sensitive customer data. The external review examined Gridspace-designed information security policies, procedures and operations against industry-leading standards. The successful outcome demonstrates that sensitive information is being handled responsibly on the Gridspace platform, where an effective structure of internal controls is in place to ensure that information, and the systems storing it, are protected against potential threats. These threats include unauthorized access to data and unauthorized disclosure of information.

"Independent validation of security controls is vital for clients in highly regulated industries looking to adopt virtual agents," said Gridspace CEO Evan Macmillan. "SOC 2 is the international standard for assurance in IT controls. This successful examination, along with our HITRUST certified status, ensures Gridspace partners in the financial and healthcare sectors can have complete confidence that we establish and maintain the highest standards of security and compliance."

A SOC 2 examination can evaluate up to five "Trust Service" categories :

Security

Availability

Processing Integrity

Confidentiality

Privacy

More information about the SOC 2 assurance standard can be found here .

About Gridspace

Gridspace brings to life conversational care for businesses and customers. The company processes billions of minutes of conversational speech for some of the largest voice-oriented healthcare and financial service companies in the world.

For more information about Gridspace, and to try out our virtual agents for yourself, visit gridspace.com

