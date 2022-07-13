EVERSANA™ Announces Strategic Partnership with Compai Pharma to Expand Commercialisation Services Across the Asia Pacific Region

CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry with its Asian regional headquarters in Singapore and offices across Japan, China and other countries in the area, and Compai Pharma, an enterprising pharmaceutical company offering full-service commercialisation with offices in Singapore and Malaysia, today announced a strategic partnership to expand service across the Asia Pacific region.

Together, EVERSANA and Compai Pharma will provide medical and commercial resources to healthcare partners to support full market implementation and development for life science and pharmaceutical companies ready to expand into these markets.

"As the needs of clients and their patients continue to grow, so too do our capabilities to scale delivery on a global level," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets in the world and requires regional expertise to increase patient access. Together with Compai Pharma, we're now able to drive greater value and services for our clients to support their evolving commercialisation needs."

Capabilities available through the partnership include consulting, market access, medical awareness, education and communication, pharmacovigilance, marketing & sales excellence, as well as distribution and additional services.

"I am deeply honoured and excited to enter this partnership with such an esteemed company as EVERSANA," said Tim Cushway, Founder and Director at Compai Pharma. "Our mission is to work closely with healthcare practitioners across APAC to ensure needed medications and devices are available for patients while also becoming a trusted partner to provide education and updates on the latest in clinical developments. This goal is highly synergistic with EVERSANA's global ambition."

The partnership with Compai builds on EVERSANA's continued global growth, including recent expansion across the European Union and the United Kingdom. Additionally in June 2021, EVERSANA announced the growth of its medical communications and integrated compliance services across 18 European countries and in 10 local languages.

About Compai Pharma

Compai Pharma was founded in 2017 with a headquarters in Singapore with a strong focus on healthcare business development focusing on medical, sales and marketing excellence. The company is governed by a lean and transparent management team, operating out of Singapore and Malaysia, that have experience and strong relationships across Australasia. The strategic imperative adopted by all members of the Compai team is to contribute in a dynamic, interactive and transparent manner building lasting partnerships. The initial focus has been with the introduction of a specialised high-dose IV iron, Monofer®, which has an important medical role across nearly all therapeutic areas – especially obstetrics and gynecology, surgery and anesthesia, cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, and general practitioners – enabling strong networks and collaborations in both the private and public sectors. Compai is a Spanish word meaning 'friend' which characterizes our largely young, dynamic and passionate team that strives to bring first-class service to patients and our healthcare partners. More information can be found at www.compaipharma.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

