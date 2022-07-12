Logik.io Enables Keysight Technologies to Reduce Quote Processing Time by 40% and Deliver Improved Customer Experiences Online

Fortune 1000 Company Aims to Streamline Sales and Internal Workflows with Innovative Commerce Logic Engine

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logik.io , creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, today announced their solutions for CPQ and e-commerce have gone live for customer Keysight Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: KEYS), a leading enterprise technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.

Keysight chose Logik.io to help Keysight customers find and configure the right technology solutions that fit their needs more easily by using Logik.io's Commerce Logic Engine (CLE). Starting in May of 2022, Logik.io's CLE has rolled out initial use cases to power a fast, high-performing quoting configuration experience for Keysight's sales teams and provided self-service configuration and quoting for its end customers via e-commerce. Keysight plans to roll out the software to all end users by 2023.

An innovative tech company committed to delivering an advanced e-commerce experience, Keysight was looking for a tool to bring their CPQ and commerce technology to the next level to make their sophisticated test and measurement products easier for customers to configure and buy online in a direct-to-buyer method. Keysight also expects to streamline configuring and quoting to improve its sales team's productivity.

"We want to be the best at understanding what customers are trying to achieve, and translating those needs into the products, services, and software we have to enable those solutions. To accomplish this requires continuous value improvement within our systems, and Logik.io is going to be a big part of that," said Balganesh Krishnamurthy, Senior Director of Global Applications and Transformation at Keysight Technologies.

Keysight indicated the company's primary goal with Logik.io was to implement a configuration solution with greater speed and performance to drive continuous value improvement for their customers. The company also sought a solution that would require minimal customization and maintenance— one that provided streamlined operations and increased agility in delivering solutions to customers. After fully implementing Logik.io's CLE, Keysight anticipates improved responsiveness to customer requirements by up to 40% and reduced maintenance time by as much as 80%.

Logik.io's advanced solving engine will enable Keysight to significantly improve the performance of the configuration experience for products currently selling online, creating a best-in-class buying experience for their customers. Logik.io CLE's headless framework offers Keysight the flexibility to deliver optimum custom layouts and experiences on its site. As a result, the company can tailor changes to match its customers' buying preferences. Additionally, Logik.io will enable Keysight to continue expanding its e-commerce business.

"Keysight is a prime example of why we developed the Commerce Logic Engine," according to Logik.io co-founder and CEO Chris Shutts. "By reducing maintenance and costs on CPQ and commerce configuration, Keysight's world-class operations, IT, and sales teams can scale faster and use their time to be more strategic."

For more information, visit keysight.com or logik.io .

ABOUT LOGIK.IO

Logik.io's Commerce Logic Engine helps businesses sell more effectively through their direct sales teams and digital commerce channels by consumerizing the way they sell their products with guided, flexible, and intuitive selling experiences for CPQ and eCommerce. Logik.io's headless engine governs the logic, rules, and recommendations that direct how products can and should be configured and sold, making even the most sophisticated products simple to sell, allowing teams to sell more, sell faster, and maintain less.

Logik.io was founded by a proven team with decades of experience in the sales technology space and is backed by High Alpha and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at logik.io.

