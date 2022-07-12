evian® Collaborates with Tao Group Hospitality to Elevate Hydration Experience this Summer with the First-Ever Water Residency: the evian Sparkling Water Residency

Inspired by the cultural phenomenon of Las Vegas Residencies, the evian Sparkling Water Residency is available exclusively at TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas from July 12 through August 12, 2022

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, evian® is thrilled to announce the U.S. arrival of its latest innovation, evian Sparkling™ – the brand's first non-flavored sparkling carbonated natural spring water – now rolling out at select hotels and restaurants nationwide. To celebrate its newest bubbly innovation, the brand is also unveiling the evian Sparkling Water Residency. In partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, evian is debuting the first-ever water residency that is inspired by the cultural phenomenon and spectacle of Las Vegas residencies.

Heading into the hottest time of the year, evian, known for its refreshing taste and natural hydration, is elevating hydration this summer with the evian Sparkling Water Residency. Available exclusively at TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, the month-long water residency (July 12 – August 12), allows those who experience it to awaken their senses. As an iconic brand at the forefront of innovation and culture, evian is the first to create a hydration experience of this kind. The evian Sparkling Water Residency features:

A glistening replica of the French Alps highlighting evian water's natural source and filtration journey.

evian Sparkling bottles covered in Swarovski crystals, designed by sparkle artist Sara Shakeel .

A special evian "water service" presentation available to order that consists of an Eiffel Tower sparkling bottle presentation and evian Sparkling delivered directly to the table in true Las Vegas fashion.

TAO Beach Dayclub-goers also have the opportunity to order evian Sparkling from the poolside cabanas, being some of the very first in the U.S. to enjoy the latest innovation.

Crafted by its 15-year natural filtration journey through the glacial rocks in the heart of the French Alps, evian Sparkling is a transformation of its natural spring water by adding carbonated sparkles to bring a gentle intensity that delivers a crisp freshness.

"After announcing the introduction of evian Sparkling earlier this year, we are excited to officially welcome our latest bubbly offering and introduce the evian Sparkling Water Residency in Las Vegas with Tao Group Hospitality," said Leeni Haemaelaeinen, Marketing Director at evian North America. "As a brand that encourages healthy hydration, we wanted to bring our new sparkle to Las Vegas and create a hydration experience that awakens the senses and allows people to stay hydrated with the effervescent and refreshing taste of evian Sparkling."

"Inspired by evian Sparkling and our love for creating distinct experiences, we were excited to collaborate with evian to create the first-ever water residency exclusively available at TAO Beach Dayclub," said Craig Schottler, VP Beverage - West Region at Tao Group Hospitality. "The evian Sparkling Water Residency offers those who visit our property a unique hydration experience featuring the refreshing taste of evian that our guests know and love."

Starting today through August 12, the evian Sparkling Water Residency is available at TAO Beach Dayclub, part of Tao Group Hospitality's Las Vegas properties. evian Sparkling is available at Tao Group Hospitality properties in 330ml and 750ml glass bottles and rolling out at select hotels & restaurants nationwide including Delano, SLS, Hyde and Mondrian Hotels, as well as Curator Hotels and Resorts Members.

About evian®:

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

About Tao Group Hospitality:

Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates more than 60 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in over 20 markets across five continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Yauatcha, Cathédrale, Ling Ling, Wet Republic, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Jewel, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE), a leader in live experiences.

