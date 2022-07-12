Crepe Erase® Announces Kate Walsh as Newest Celebrity Ambassador

The Actress Joins Jane Seymour for Launch of New Crepe Erase Ultra System

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crepe Erase® , the anti-aging brand that targets crepey skin, is announcing Kate Walsh as the newest ambassador, where she will be joining forces with fellow acting powerhouse, age-defying icon and longtime brand advocate, Jane Seymour. Kate is coming on board to introduce the company's biggest launch of the year alongside Jane. Crepe Erase® is introducing an advanced and improved system, pioneered by the addition of an incredible new neck repair product.

Kate, known for her authentic and honest approach to embracing aging, is a natural partner to mark the launch of this breakthrough system. "We are thrilled to welcome Kate as she embodies our core ethos at Crepe Erase®," shared Karen Barner, EVP of Marketing at Crepe Erase. "Kate's partnership will broaden the brand's reach and allow us to unlock new audiences as we help them to transform their skin."

The new Ultra System is clinically shown to reduce the appearance of crepey skin on the neck and body, powered by cutting-edge ingredients designed to give you skin that looks, feels, and acts like it did when it was younger. The new system is powered by exclusive TruFirm+, an ultra-concentrated blend of naturally-derived plant extracts that help support the natural production of elastin, while patented Dual Peptides and skin-renewing Encapsulated Retinol support the natural production of collagen.

"I've been using the Crepe Erase® Ultra System for a couple of months now and have noticed amazing results," shared Walsh. "I have always been conscious of the ingredients I put on my skin and Crepe Erase® takes the guesswork out of it with their tried-and-true products. I am honored to be a part of this launch and take everyone along on my skincare journey."

The Crepe Erase® Ultra System is complete with a Body Smoothing Pre-Treatment, Ultra-Smoothing Neck Repair and Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra. The products are available for purchase on CrepeErase.com .

About Crepe Erase®:

Crepey skin is the result of both environmental factors and biological aging which lead to a breakdown in collagen, elastin and a weakened moisture barrier. Crepe Erase® was specifically designed to address these causes of crepey skin with an exclusive blend of breakthrough ingredients including TruFirm+ that target aging skin on the body and hard-to-treat neck area. Loved by actresses Jane Seymour & Kate Walsh and thousands of women across the country – Crepe Erase® truly delivers transformational results for younger looking, healthy and radiant skin from head to toe.

