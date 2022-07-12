CLOSING THE WATER GAP: IDEAL LIVING DONATES $50,000 TO DIGDEEP TO HELP PROVIDE CLEAN WATER FOR THE NAVAJO NATION

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Living, a direct-to-consumer health and wellness company and makers of AquaTru water purifiers, announces a $50,000 donation to DigDeep , a human rights nonprofit serving the 2.2 million Americans living without running water or sanitation at home. The funds will support DigDeep's Navajo Water Project, which provides clean water to those most in need on the Navajo Nation reservation in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. The reservation is home to 173,000 people, 30% of whom are living without running water or a toilet in their homes.

"We believe everyone has a right to pure water, clean air, and a solid foundation for wellness. We want to raise awareness of this issue and be water warriors for the greater good," said Katie Williams, Co-CEO at Ideal Living. "We strive to uplift families and communities through access to clean, healthy drinking water, which is why we are excited to partner with DigDeep to fight for these basic human rights and serve those most affected by adverse environmental conditions."

The company is deeply committed to clean water for all, as three out of four homes in the U.S. have tap water containing contaminants that exceed safe water guidelines. Ideal Living's AquaTru water purifiers use multi-stage reverse osmosis technology that is certified to remove more than 80 contaminants from tap water.

"Millions of Americans don't have a working tap or toilet in their homes at all, and even more don't have clean water that's safe to drink. Many of us take running water for granted while so many of our neighbors struggle for access—that's something we're working to change," said Megan Merenda, Director of Strategic Partnerships at DigDeep.

DigDeep's community-led projects bring clean, hot and cold running water into American homes. The organization also invests in research, advocacy, and workforce development to close the Water Gap, which refers to the gap between citizens with access to this basic infrastructure and those without.

The Navajo Water Project (NWP) is the first regional program of DigDeep, which also works on the ground in rural West Virginia through its Appalachia Water Project. DigDeep's Navajo Water Project is a community-managed utility alternative that brings running water to homes that are not connected to piped water or sewer lines. The Navajo Water Project is Indigenous-led and Indigenous-staffed, run by Navajo Water Project Executive Director and Diné activist Emma Robbins.

"Our work is driven by community," said Emma Robbins, Executive Director of DigDeep's Navajo Water Project. "We are proud to hire locally, design solutions that are unique to the residents we serve, and partner with other community organizations to tackle this challenge. It's truly a team effort because, in Navajo culture, it's imperative that we care for our elders, the land, and future generations."

The project also provides grants, bill pay assistance, is piloting sanitation/septic installation and, in partnership with Navajo Technical University, co-created the Navajo Nation's first plumbing certificate program training the next generation of Indigenous plumbers and pipefitters.

ABOUT DIGDEEP

DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every American has access to running water and sanitation. DigDeep's community-led infrastructure projects have brought clean, running water to hundreds of families through the award-winning Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico and Utah) and Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia). DigDeep is a leading voice in research, workforce development, and policy advocacy around water access in the US.

In November 2019, DigDeep and the US Water Alliance co-authored the groundbreaking report Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan, which revealed over 2.2 million Americans live without a tap or toilet at home. For more information, please visit digdeep.org or navajowaterproject.org or appalachiawaterproject.org, and follow on Twitter (@DigDeepH2O), Facebook and Instagram (@DigDeepWater).

ABOUT IDEAL LIVING AND AQUATRU

Ideal Living is a Los Angeles-based company that invents, markets and distributes innovative health, wellness and home environment products to significantly improve the quality of life of individuals and communities. AquaTru is one of the leading brands of Ideal Living and is on a mission to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to clean, safe drinking water. AquaTru, which was launched in 2016, is the first and only countertop reverse osmosis water purifier certified to NSF standards to remove more than 80 harmful contaminants. Ideal Living has donated more than $330,000 to organizations aligned with its mission to date

For more info visit https://www.aquatruwater.com or join our community on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

