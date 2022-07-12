Arrived Homes Joins Over 500 CEOs and Nonprofit Leaders to Ask State and District Leaders to Prioritize Computer Science in K-12 Schools

SEATTLE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrived Homes ("Arrived"), the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows anyone to buy shares in single-family rentals starting at just $100, today joined national nonprofit organization Code.org and over 500 of the nation's top industry, nonprofit, and education leaders to issue a letter calling on state governments and education leaders to "update the K-12 curriculum in each state to give every student in every school the opportunity to learn computer science."

The coalition behind this effort is unprecedented in U.S. education. Signatories of the letter include the leaders and founders of large tech companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, or Amazon, together with CEOs of companies across sectors, such as Starbucks, American Express, Nike, Delta Airlines, AT&T, UPS, Walgreens, and Hasbro, as well as national education organizations such as Khan Academy and the American Federation of Teachers.

"At a time when digital technology is impacting every industry, every student should have access to learn computer science and how technology works," said Arrived Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Frazier. "While growing up in Arkansas, I was lucky that our public school system was piloting a curriculum that gave me daily exposure to software, programming, and self guided learning. That education and exposure led to a lasting curiosity and helped me enter a career in technology. This is something every student should have the opportunity to learn."

Over the last decade, all 50 states have taken action to expand access to computer science, including allowing computer science to count toward core graduation requirements, funding professional learning to train more teachers, and creating clear certification pathways for computer science teachers. The United States has 700,000 currently open computing jobs, but today, only 5% of high school students study computer science per year.

"Every industry is impacted by digital technology, yet not every student has the opportunity to learn how technology works," said Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi. "Today, computer science should be a core subject, just like basic biology or algebra. The United States has seen tremendous momentum behind this idea, and today's announcement makes it clear that the time for action is now. We must ensure that standards and the curricula used across the country prioritize computer science so that all students, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds, have the opportunity to participate in our digital economy."

About Code.org

Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.

About Arrived Homes

Arrived Homes is a Seattle-based real estate investing platform that makes ownership of rental properties possible for anyone and everyone. At Arrived Homes, anybody can buy shares in rental properties starting with $100 and start earning money from day one. Arrived's goal is to make real estate investing easy and accessible to millions of people who don't have the expertise, time, or large amounts of capital needed to buy a rental property on their own. Arrived manages the operational work so that investors can sit back and collect passive rental income and their share of the home's appreciation. For more information please visit: www.arrivedhomes.com .

