Pudu Robotics Enters McDonald's Locations in Slovenia, Further Expanding Its Footprint in Europe

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial service robots producer Pudu Robotics now has a team of its robots working at McDonald's locations in Slovenia through a deal set up by its local exclusive partner ARONAtm. In addition to this world's top fast-food chain, the Chinese robotics company has also worked with other partners across multiple industries to steadily expand its presence in Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, and other European countries. Its robots are deployed across a wide range of scenarios including gas stations, retail electronics outlets, restaurants, and hotels, among others.

At the end of 2021, McDonald's Slovenia started gradually introducing dozens of Pudu's BellaBot robots into the workforce, in a move to assist restaurant staff with the serving and delivery of food items as well as to perform other duties. The video of BellaBot delivering food at McDonald's has gone viral on TikTok, with millions of views worldwide.

BellaBot is serving at McDonald's Slovenia. (PRNewswire)

The global restaurant sector is currently undergoing significant consolidation, as a result of the pandemic raising concerns among restaurant-goers and leading many to rethink their relationship with their dining environment. Expectations for sanitary and safety conditions have grown exponentially. With these concerns in mind, McDonald's Slovenia decided to use AI-powered food delivery robots. In addition to lower cost and higher efficiency, "hiring" the robots also reduced person-to-person interaction and, thus, the risk of virus transmission. The move has proven a winner, with added convenience for customers alongside a boost in the evolution of the brand across the intelligent foodservice ecosystem.

Moreover, BellaBot, serving as a concrete example of the new intelligent business model, has also been engaged in multiple tourism promotion campaigns launched by the government of Slovenia and its tourism offices.

Just since the beginning of the year, Pudu Robotics has signed agreements with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Jordan, Metro Group's Media Markt, Japan's Skylark Group, Shell Poland, and other well-known brands with international stature. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 40,000 of its robots around the world. Pudu Robotics' presence being expanded from the foodservice sector into cleaning, disinfection, and building services is expected to increase the company's user base and pave the way for the creation of robots that enhance both human productivity and daily life quality based on customer demands.

For more information, please visit www.pudurobotics.com

Or follow us on social media:

Facebook / YouTube / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pudu Robotics