TYR Becomes Title Sponsor of the Wodapalooza Fitness Festival

First Ever Wodapalooza Title Sponsorship Through 2025

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading performance brand, TYR Sport, was announced as the first ever Title Sponsor of the internationally renowned Wodapalooza Fitness Festival ("WZA"). The four-day CrossFit-inspired festival and competition takes place annually in January in Miami, Florida. Seeking to bolster the CrossFit community and sport, TYR will seek to infuse its own brand and life into the decade-old event, all in an effort to add value to the CrossFit community and its athletes.

Founded by an Olympic Team Captain and a Technical Apparel Designer, TYR's roots are planted in the proving grounds of athletic performance and technical know-how. Since its inception three decades ago, they've become amongst the world's most recognizable swimming and triathlon brands, while they seek to accomplish their mission of making all things possible, through sport. TYR seeks to leave a similar impact within CrossFit, by aligning with the top athletes in the sport, creating products designed for CrossFitters, by CrossFitters, and now, taking a prominent position with the world's largest and most inclusive functional fitness competition.

"As the title sponsor of Wodapalooza, TYR will be able to take an athlete-first approach to interacting with the CrossFit community. Bringing our technical products in apparel, footwear, eyewear and swim to competitors and spectators of the event speaks directly to our goal of enhancing athlete performance with product technology." said Matt Dilorenzo, CEO of TYR Sport.

This title partnership will be the first of its kind for Wodapalooza, where the event will share another brand within its name. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with a company that not only shares our values, seeks to elevate the overall experience, but is also striving to improve the sport of fitness. This partnership signifies a valuable commitment to our event and to the entire community, and we can't wait to showcase what this collaboration means for the TYR Wodapalooza Fitness Festival," said Aaron Anderson, VP of Business Development at Loud And Live.

Established in 2012, Wodapalooza has seen tremendous and progressive growth since inception. What originated as a small-scale grassroots throwdown 11 years ago, has since evolved into a destination and yearly culmination for fitness fanatics of all types and abilities. In 2022, the event saw record attendance with over 40,000 attendees, including over 2,000 competitors representing 50 countries. This historic partnership between TYR and WZA symbolizes the intention by both brands to elevate the opportunity for athletes to compete and the community to connect.

In 2023, the TYR Wodapalooza Fitness Festival will once again take place at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami and will feature four days of competition as the focal point of its weekend-long festival. Prior to, interested athletes must take part in the TYR WZA Online Challenge, which sees tens of thousands of prospective athletes compete to earn the right to participate at the Miami Festival. On-site, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the unique passion and energy that the community offers, learn from subject-matter experts with seminars & workshops, watch three stages of unique competitive action, and interact with over 100 participating brands, including a large-scale custom brand activation by TYR. WZA has historically offered one of the biggest prize purses within the sport, and 2023 will be no different with a total purse of over $400,000.

While nothing beats experiencing this historic event in person, the TYR Wodapalooza Fitness Festival will be streamed globally and free, with more information coming soon. To learn more, head to www.wodapalooza.com.

About TYR Sport

Named after the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, TYR is a company built on commitment and discipline. They've been pushing the limits of innovation to propel athletes to their absolute best for over 35 years. Whether it's personal records or world championships, they have the hard-earned hardware to back it up.

About Loud And Live

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami, with presence across the US, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences. In addition to Wodapalooza, Loud And Live also owns and operates the internationally renowned community festival competitions, including the Granite Games, West Coast Classic, and the Madrid Championship.

