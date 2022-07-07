McKinsey & Company Commits to Nearly Doubling Tech Workforce in Atlanta by 2025

McKinsey chooses Atlanta to expand and diversify its tech workforce creating a Technology and Innovation Hub and recently re-launching its Digital Capability Center

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinsey & Company today announced it will continue its commitment to expand and diversify its workforce in Atlanta over the next three years—growing its number of Atlanta-based colleagues from 800 to 1,500. The newly expanded office, with a second location to open in 2023, will be home to the Technology and Innovation Hub.

The Tech and Innovation Hub brings together two McKinsey groups: the Client Capabilities Network (CCN) and the Tech Ecosystem. The CCN is made up of industry and functional experts who support clients, both in person and remotely, with solutions, frameworks and diagnostics. "In our Tech Ecosystem, we bring together a range of technical experts who conceive, build, and run our firm's digital capabilities," explains Leslie Giordano, chief operating officer of McKinsey's Tech Ecosystem. "They focus on cloud, security, and maximizing the effectiveness of the technologies we use as a firm and with our clients."

A historical beacon for civil rights and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with a thriving 51% Black population and vibrant LGBTQ+ community, investing in Atlanta is part of McKinsey's commitment to developing a modern and diverse technology workforce. Further, this growth in technical expertise reflects the next wave in consulting: using the latest in tech and analytics to better serve McKinsey's clients.

"Two years ago, we made a commitment to expand and create a modern and diverse tech workforce. We knew this would mean hiring hundreds of new colleagues," recalls Steve Reis, a senior partner who led McKinsey's Atlanta office for four years. "As we looked at cities across the globe, Atlanta had a magical mix of both diversity and a large pool of tech talent from nearby universities, including four historically Black colleges and universities."

The newly expanded Digital Capability Center in Atlanta is a state-of-the-art facility that provides companies the inspiration, knowledge, and skills to adopt next generation digital technologies; and the Design-to-Value lab helps clients improve the performance of products and services.

"Aligning tech and consulting in one location gives us the opportunity to deeply integrate and bring the best of our firm to our clients," says Tiffany Burns, a senior partner who leads the Atlanta office today. "What we can offer colleagues is the chance to do exciting work on issues that people are passionate about. We have teams focused on sustainability, building businesses, working with organizations to upskill and reskill their people, and helping with transformations across a variety of industries and functions."

For nearly 45 years, Atlanta has played important role for McKinsey. The firm is proud to deepen its commitment to the community by expanding and diversifying its workforce in Atlanta.

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next.

