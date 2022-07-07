Celebrate Your Ag Mentor through the Syngenta #RootedinAg Contest

Enter now to share your inspirational story through the ninth annual #RootedinAg Contest.

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pursuit of a brighter future is embedded in the foundation of the ag community. A passion for agriculture has been passed down through generations – all thanks to the leadership of friends, family members, teachers and more. Growers and the community who serve American agriculture keep the industry alive, and everyone has a unique story that illustrates why they are #RootedinAg.

Honor your mentor in the 2022 #RootedInAg Contest. Shown: 2021 #RootedInAg Contest grand prizewinner, Austin Walter, and his grandfather. (PRNewswire)

Syngenta wants to shine a spotlight on these impactful people through the #RootedinAg contest. Entries are now open for contest participants to share the story of who inspired them to be #RootedinAg.

Three selected finalists will receive a mini touch-screen tablet with a case and wireless earphones. The grand prizewinner also receives a $500 gift card check and a professional photo session with their mentor. In addition, the winner can choose a local civic or charity organization to receive a $1,000 donation.

"Community is at the core of who we are in – and out – of the ag industry," says Pam Caraway, communications lead at Syngenta. "Our communities and mentors shape us and pave the way for our future. They raise the next generation with the wisdom, grit and lessons learned over a lifetime. The #RootedinAg Contest gives us the chance to celebrate our rural heritage – to sing the songs of our heroes – in a way that resonates in our communities and offers insight to those outside of agriculture."

Here is how to enter:

Go to syngentathrive.com/contest to review eligibility and fill out the #RootedinAg entry form.

Write a paragraph or two (about 200 words) that tells the story of how your mentor inspired your passion in agriculture. Please submit a photograph that supports the written entry.

The deadline for entering is August 15. A panel of judges selects the finalists and those entries are then posted on the Thrive website where visitors can vote for their favorite. These votes, along with the judges' scores, determine the grand prizewinner. Online voting ends October 14. The grand prizewinner will be announced later this year.

For more information about the 2022 #RootedinAg Contest, visit www.syngentathrive.com/contest. Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 18 years of age (or the age of majority in their state of residence) or older and resident of the continental United States to be eligible. Employees of Syngenta, its affiliates and agents are not eligible to win. Only one entry per person.

About Syngenta

Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group, one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources.

The content of this release is for information purposes only. This release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other property interests.

To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2022 Syngenta. 410 S Swing Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. Thrive® and the Syngenta logo are trademarks of the Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective third-party owners.

