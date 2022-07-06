Tampa General Hospital Only Major Teaching Hospital in Florida to be Named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® List

Annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is the only Major Teaching Hospital in Florida – and one of only 15 in the country – to be named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health) 100 Top Hospitals® list.

Tampa General was not only ranked among the top 15 Major Teaching Hospitals nationally, but it was also one of 25 hospitals selected by Fortune/Merative to receive the 2022 Everest Award, which honors hospitals that have demonstrated both the highest current performance and the fastest long-term improvement.

The Everest Award recognizes the boards, executives and medical staff leaders at hospitals who developed and executed the strategies that drove the highest rates of improvement, resulting in the highest performance in the U.S. at the end of five years.

"We are proud of this recognition, as it not only reflects our team members' and physicians' commitment to patient safety, experience and clinical outcomes, but also emphasizes Tampa General's focus on designing the future of healthcare," said John Couris, Tampa General's President and CEO. "We are committed to enhancing the quality of healthcare while making it more accessible and affordable to everyone. As a leading academic medical center in the United States, we are also committed to providing world class training to the next generation of doctors, nurses, and specialists, as well as transforming the way our hospital operates to provide better care for our patients in the future."

Merative, a data, analytics and technology partner for the health industry, identified the nation's top hospitals through a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. This recognition highlights Tampa General's ongoing commitment to prioritizing patient-centered care and is based on its results of key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list also incorporates a community health measure into its ranking process. For this measure, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1) assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2) identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and 3) focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress. The community health measure is weighted equally with other ranking measures.

Tampa General recently activated a major, multi-year community health and wellness initiative, TampaWell, in partnership with the City of Tampa. TampaWell is focused on engaging the entire community in preventative health efforts and creating a unique and holistic wellness ecosystem for residents. The partnership will focus on three initiatives in 2022 – routinely prescribing exercise and healthy food as medicine, enhancing fitness trails and parks in the downtown and adjacent areas, and developing a community garden and food pantry in East Tampa. Tampa General is dedicated to empowering communities and transforming lives, and TampaWell is an embodiment of that.

Tampa General is affiliated with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and serves as the primary teaching hospital for the university. Over 300 residents and fellows are assigned to Tampa General for specialty training in areas ranging from general internal medicine to neurosurgery.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top four hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations, and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2020, provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org .

About the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® List

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals serve as a model of excellence for the industry.

About Merative

Merative is a data, analytics and technology partner for the health industry, including providers, payers, life sciences companies and governments. With trusted technology and human expertise, the company works with clients to drive real progress. Merative helps clients orient information and insights around the people they serve to improve healthcare delivery, decision making and performance. Formerly IBM Watson Health, Merative became a new standalone company as part of Francisco Partners in 2022. Learn more at www.merative.com.

