New Articles for June Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government

TOKYO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese government publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." New articles published in late June are outlined below.

- Toward TICAD VIII: Raising Awareness of the Africa-Japan Link

Japanese singer MISIA, the honorary ambassador for the last Tokyo International

Conference on African Development (TICAD), talks about her aid work.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/toward_ticad_viii.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

- Japan-Tunisia Academic Exchanges Sow Seeds of Business

At a technology park in Tunisia opened with Japan's support, joint research

into bioresources is creating added value.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/japan-tunisia_academic_exchanges.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

- Coolness and Sweetness of Japanese Summer

The secret to enjoying summer in Japan such as elegant green curtains of

morning glory and summer treats like juicy white peaches.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/coolness_and_sweetness.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

- Sado Island Gold Mines: A Precious Heritage for Japan and the World

With outstanding universal value, Sado Island Gold Mines are anticipated to be

inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/sado_island_gold_mines.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

- Integrated Innovation Strategy 2022: Making Great Strides Toward Society 5.0

The three pillars of Japan's strategy to achieve economic growth and solve

social issues by making full use of advanced technologies.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/integrated_innovation_strategy.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged

through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the

world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on

a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication

will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and

build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

