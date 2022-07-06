ING Ventures Invests in OpenFin

ING joins as the 7th major financial institution to strategically invest in OpenFin

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of enterprise productivity, announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from ING Ventures, the venture capital arm of ING making investments in companies that have strategic relevance to ING. The capital will accelerate the expansion of OpenFin OS throughout the financial industry.

OpenFin's web-based OS has become the de facto standard in financial services for powering next-generation applications and digital experiences for employees and clients. The software is now used at more than 2,400 banks, wealth and asset management firms in 60+ countries.

This announcement follows a period of accelerated growth since last year's launch of OpenFin Workspace, the new visual interface of OpenFin OS which includes components for complex windowing, advanced search, actionable notifications and application discovery. Built on Google's Chromium engine, OpenFin OS simplifies app distribution, unifies the digital workspace and enables seamless communication and workflow between apps.

The latest round of capital will be used to accelerate expansion of OpenFin OS to every user within financial services. The firm's software is already being used by 23 of top 25 global banks as well as many of the world's leading asset managers and financial services vendors.

ING adopted OpenFin's technology in 2021 to accelerate their desktop transformation strategy. Employees now have access to easy workspace management and automated workflows which are intuitive, user-friendly and help increase productivity.

Frederic Hofmann, Co-Head of ING Ventures said: "Our investment in OpenFin further validates our determination and commitment to digital transformation and innovation. We are excited to partner with OpenFin as they have proven to be the best in class app platform in this space, transforming distribution and significantly enhancing end-user productivity across the finance industry."

Adam Toms, Chief Operating Officer at OpenFin said: "We are delighted to have the backing of ING Ventures as we accelerate our expansion across Financial Services. ING's focus on innovation and their footprint across the world makes them an ideal partner for OpenFin."

ING joins a distinguished group of OpenFin investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, SC Ventures and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital.

About ING

ING Ventures is the EUR 350 million venture capital fund of ING. ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 57,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the operating system for enterprise productivity, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of global financial institutions, OpenFin deploys more than 3,500 desktop applications to more than 2,400 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong.

