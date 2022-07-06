Hooker & Holcombe Builds on Consulting Expertise within Actuarial Services Group

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooker & Holcombe, a regional leader in employer-based actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting, has announced that Robert P. Lessard, ASA, FCA, MAAA, has been promoted to Consulting Actuary within the Actuarial Services Group. Rob has been with the firm since 2013 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility and leadership, most recently as reviewing actuary.

Robert P. Lessard, ASA, FCA, MAAA, promoted to Consulting Actuary, Actuarial Services Group, Hooker & Holcombe

Rob has been in the actuarial consulting industry for over 22 years and has an extensive background with both pension and post-retirement benefits plans. He specializes in valuation, disclosure and plan design work for many public sector clients located in the Northeast. Additionally, he has significant modeling and forecasting experience and has worked on non-standard actuarial projects, such as experience studies and early retirement windows. Rob was previously responsible for companywide training and implementation of ProVal actuarial software.

Rob graduated from Providence College, with honors, earning his bachelor's degree in mathematics. He is an Enrolled Actuary and holds a number of professional designations including Associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA), Fellow of the Conference of Actuaries (FCA) and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

"The expertise, professionalism and leadership Rob brings to H&H is unwavering," said Ellen Kucenski, practice leader. "Rob is well-respected by his clients as well as his peers, and has continuously proven to be a valued member of the actuarial team. This promotion is well-earned," added Steve Lemanski, vice president and practice leader.

About Hooker & Holcombe

Hooker & Holcombe, founded in 1956, is a leading regional provider of comprehensive and integrated actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting services. Through the expertise of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, the firm designs and implements customized retirement plan programs based on proven practices and advanced technology that exceed client expectations. For more, visit hhconsultants.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hooker & Holcombe