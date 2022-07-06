Accessible and Affordable SOC-Based Cybersecurity Analyst Training: A Step Forward for Inclusion & Solving the Gap

STERLING, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cyber Group, seeking to address the critical shortage of cybersecurity personnel with the appropriate blue team skills, reports that traditionally underserved populations now have access to training that transforms lives – from stay-at-home moms to veterans to Uber drivers to high school graduates and everyone in between.

This is attracting 45% women in the academy cohorts, learners get trained as Cybersecurity Analysts to become one.

No matter which reference source, the cybersecurity workforce gap is significant and growing, cited at nearly 2 million cybersecurity defenders needed to put a stop to the exploitation of sensitive data, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

"If this gap persists, we'll lose the war," says Philip Niedermair, Senior Advisor to the Cyberspace Solarium Commission and National Cyber Group Board Director. "We're finally getting the support to prioritize people skills in the equation of arming our nation properly, and at the same time, helping anyone who seeks a career change." This proven solution is attracting more than 45% women in the academy cohorts, where learners get trained as a Cybersecurity Analyst in order to become one. "Inclusion ensures we have more holistic critical thinking, and we need everyone at the table," Niedermair emphasizes.

With a median annual salary of $99,000 USD, depending on experience according to ZipRecruiter, how does one obtain experience for the Cybersecurity Analyst role, which is foundational and yet job listings seem to require multiple years of experience? Answer: an 'un'bootcamp program that ensures graduates hit the ground running day one on the job because they are trained in an actual SOC, using real networks, real technologies, and real attacks, according to Omer Arslan, co-founder of National Cyber Group's CyberNow Labs division. Why the term unbootcamp? "Because we're not just preparing people to cram for a test in a week, and we don't have time to wait years for expensive, theoretical degrees to solve this gap," says Arslan.

Elena Popova, CyberNow Labs (CNL) cohort 8 graduate and now Cybersecurity Analyst Incident Responder with General Electrics, states that "even the Tek recruiter said the CNL program is awesome, and she recommends it to her friends." Elena also interviewed with Georgetown University, whose IT Director told her she was "the only person who described exactly how the SOC should operate."

"Working directly with trainees when they reach the career services phase of the program is completely gratifying," says Alexandria Bushrod, Director of Career Services at National Cyber Group. "Helping anyone get that first job is a win for everyone – the certified graduates who eagerly want to put their training to use, the hiring employers who anxiously need qualified staff, our nation that needs protecting. When they work the plan, the plan works," Bushrod reports.

MORE SUCCESS STORIES

Hardworking former stay-at-home mom to 4 children, who struggled to leverage her Engineering background and started down a path toward a Master's in Public Education when she came to the U.S., Pinar Bahceci gained interest in this field when one of her kids got involved in a Cyber Patriot Program teaching kids basic security rules while online. A CyberNow Labs graduate, Pinar is now a Cybersecurity Specialist at Deloitte, which has the largest SOC globally. Watch her story>

JULY OPEN ENROLLMENT

Pre-applications are being accepted for the Cohort starting July 23, 2022

For more information, view the Recorded June Q&A Session, go to https://cybernowlabs.com/application.php or contact us at: enrollment@cybernowlabs.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL CYBER GROUP LLC

National Cyber Group (NCG) has taken the high road to engineer a national cybersecurity workforce accelerator that is affordable, accessible, and outcome oriented. With the acquisition of Total Seminars and CyberNow Labs in 2022, NCG brings scaled outreach, job placement, community development, and thought leadership to the pressing need for developing an elite corps of cybersecurity professionals to arm our nation against growing threats present in our economy.

Learn more at NationalCyber.com.

Media Contact: Tricia Sacchetti, tsacchetti@nationalcyber.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Cyber Group