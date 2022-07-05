Vitrolife AB (publ): Conference call interim report

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife's conference call regarding presentation of the interim report January – June 2022. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday 15 July, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. CET.



Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:



Sweden dial in number: +46 (0)8 5664 2754

International dial in number: +44 (0)330 165 3641

Conference name: Vitrolife AB, Interim Report January – June 2022

Conference code: 5371726

Passcode: 551839



Vitrolife participants:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Patrik Tolf, CFO



The press release for Vitrolife's interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.



Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/



A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number

+44 (0)20 3859 5407 (International), access code 5371726.



Gothenburg, 5 July 2022

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

