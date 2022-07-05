Graphite One Welcomes Bedi A. Singh to the Board of Directors

Singh Served as CFO at News Corporation, Bringing Decades of U.S. Public Company Financial Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Bedi A. Singh to the Company's Board of Directors following the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2022.

Graphite One Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Graphite One Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Singh served as the Chief Financial Officer of News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) from 2012 to 2017. He served as Co-CEO, President & Chief Financial Officer for MGM Studios, as Chief Financial Officer at Gemstar-TV Guide (NASDAQ: GMST), and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Before joining Sony Pictures Entertainment, he held several senior finance positions at 21st Century Fox, News UK, Fox Filmed Entertainment, and as Senior Vice President, Office of the Chairman of News Corporation.

Mr. Singh served on the Board of The Meet Group, previously a Nasdaq listed technology company, and currently serves on the North American Advisory Board of The London School of Economics. He is also the managing partner at BAS Consulting providing advisory, board and management consulting services.

A graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science, Mr. Singh is a Fellow of the UK Institute of Chartered Accountants and a graduate of the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School. Mr. Singh started his business career with Arthur Andersen in London.

Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One states, "As we continue our journey to become a vertically integrated supplier of high purity anode materials for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, we pursue excellence in our senior management team and board appointments. Mr. Singh is a seasoned senior executive with deep financial experience and decades of public company service in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors, and will bring a visionary perspective in the advancement of Graphite One."

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy



With the United States currently 100 per cent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek resource near Nome, Alaska. The proposed Graphite One project includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant to be sited in Washington State and the development of the Graphite Creek resource. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Washington State site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

As announced on March 7th1, Graphite One's Graphite Creek resource in Alaska has been cited as the largest known graphite deposit in the United States by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) in its updated U.S. Mineral Deposit Database (USMIN).



About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (GPH: TSX‐V; GPHOF: OTCQB) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade anode materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. Graphite anodes and other value‐added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.









