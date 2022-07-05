CALAMOS INVESTMENTS HIRES INVESCO EXECUTIVE JESSICA FERNANDEZ AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

CHICAGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments, a global investment management firm, announced today the hiring of Jessica Fernandez as Chief Marketing Officer. Fernandez joins Calamos from Invesco Ltd., where she led retail and institutional marketing and strategy for North America.

Calamos President and CEO John Koudounis stated, "We are excited to welcome Jessica to our team. We continue to execute on our strategic plan for the future of Calamos, which includes attracting top talent. Jessica will apply her experience and perspective to help enhance our brand as we build on our deep and proud heritage, recent accomplishments and success as an organization. We are dedicated to offering innovative risk-managed products to assist investors across market cycles, and she will work with us to articulate that critical message."

"I brought John Koudounis on board in 2016 to collaborate with me to chart the future of our firm. Together we have made tremendous progress in pinpointing the strategic direction for our ongoing growth. Jessica's objective will be to help us effectively communicate the Calamos brand mission and values for our clients and partners through a comprehensive marketing effort," said John Calamos Sr., Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer.

Founded in 1977, Calamos is an active investment manager that specializes in strategies designed to help investors manage market risk and volatility. The firm pioneered investing in convertible securities and liquid alternatives. Earlier this year, Calamos was recognized as Best Overall Small Fund Family for 2022 by Refinitiv Lipper.

"Calamos is a highly distinguished brand with an impressive nearly 50-year presence in the market. I am thrilled to join a team of such exceptional caliber and experience under the leadership of John Calamos and John Koudounis. Contributing my expertise as a marketer to this illustrious name and brand marks a significant opportunity," Fernandez said.

"Jessica brings great energy, creativity, and 20 years of experience as a specialist in marketing strategies for the asset management industry. She has deep knowledge of our sector and will be an invaluable addition to our team," said Dan Dufresne, Calamos Chief Operating Officer.

Fernandez has particular expertise in strategic marketing and execution across various marketing functions, investment disciplines and business channels, including institutional, retail, independent broker dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA). At Invesco, Fernandez served as Head of Americas Segment Marketing. She has also held executive marketing positions at Oppenheimer Funds, Eagle Strategies LLC, ICON Investments, and Alliance Bernstein.

Fernandez will report to COO Dufresne and will be based in the firm's new and expanded New York office at Rockefeller Center.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

