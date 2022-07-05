Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company to Consolidate Workforce in Newly Acquired Kingstowne Office

Bank Positions for Continued Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company (OTCPK: BHRB) (the "Bank") announced that it has acquired 5680 King Centre Drive in Alexandria, Virginia, as another step in supporting its growth strategy. The new building allows the Bank to bring together a large portion of its local workforce, which is currently dispersed across various locations in the area. The Bank's main headquarters will remain at its historic location at 100 South Fairfax Street in Old Town Alexandria.

(PRNewsfoto/Burke & Herbert Bank) (PRNewswire)

"Consolidating our team under one roof allows us to improve collaboration, work much more efficiently, and continue to strengthen and build the Bank's signature culture of community as we embrace future expansion," said David P. Boyle, the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of this building is consistent with our plans for growth as we continue to execute our strategic priorities."

The new office will house employees from several departments including, commercial, treasury management, retail banking, human resources, operations, finance and accounting, credit risk management, marketing, digital strategy, and information technology. The new location is more centrally located for its expanding workforce; is certified as a LEED Gold level building, and provides additional visibility for the Bank.

Burke & Herbert Bank is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington, DC area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Headquartered in Alexandria, Burke & Herbert Bank has over 20 branches, and operates throughout Northern Virginia including Loudoun County, as well as in greater Fredericksburg and the Richmond metro area.

Member FDIC; Equal Housing Lender

CONTACT: Jane Petty, jpetty@burkeandherbertbank.com, 703-216-5491

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Bank