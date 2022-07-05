BP3 acquires Extra Technology to bolster position in European and US markets

Consolidation under the BP3 umbrella expands BP3's global scale and provision of top-tier automation solutions

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BP3, a global leader in designing and delivering business process automation programs, today announced it has completed the acquisition of specialist automation consultancy Extra Technology. The acquisition will strengthen BP3's position in a rapidly growing intelligent automation market in EMEA and the US, with Extra Technology having proven itself to be resilient to market changes over recent years.

The acquisition of one of the global leaders in workload automation is the seventh in BP3's history and plays a key role in BP3's growth strategy, ensuring BP3 remains on course to become the leading provider of intelligent automation services globally.

The deal will see Extra Technology operate as a BP3 company and separate legal entity, before being fully integrated into BP3 over the course of the next two years.

The addition of Extra Technology's unparalleled workload automation capabilities and expertise, backed by a team of fully-certified experts, many whom come from workload automation vendor and senior IT manager backgrounds, will allow BP3 to significantly expand its current offering.

The synergy between BP3's offering and client base and that of Extra Technology will allow customers of both companies to benefit from a broader portfolio of top-tier workload automation and intelligent automation solutions, as well as intelligent document processing, process automation, robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence.

The acquisition will also provide customers with support for additional software packages and access to an increased number of experts in the field of automation and artificial intelligence.

Together, these expanded capabilities will allow customers to scale and reap the rewards of automation faster, while cementing BP3's expanded presence in the EMEA market and allowing it to broaden its appeal to US-based customers.

In addition to Extra Technology's robust workload automation business, BP3 will acquire Extra Technology's 20 employees and London office, with all employees at both companies expected to remain in their current roles.

Scott Francis, CEO, BP3, says: "Extra Technology is laser focused on customer success, and by welcoming Extra Technology to the BP3 family we will be able to better serve our mutual clients in the UK and Europe more broadly. Our clients are looking for better solutions to modernise their applications that run their core business, and fresh ways to automate vast amounts of physical and digital paperwork. Together, we can meet those needs more completely for our clients on both continents."

Mark Mannion, CEO, Extra Technology, adds: "This is a very exciting time for everyone at Extra Technology. We've had the pleasure of working with BP3 to delivery great results for clients before – and we're even more excited about doing that under the same banner going forward. Both our company culture and our product offering are closely aligned to BP3's and together we will be able achieve even more than we have alone. The combination of our robust solutions and ecosystems of partners will strengthen our joint offering to customers, both existing and new, and provide new opportunities for employees.

About BP3 Global, Inc.:

BP3 gives people faster ways to get things done. We streamline and automate the processes that drive your business, with clients across a number of industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing telecommunications, hospitality and travel. We have achieved an unprecedented 99% success rate, bringing more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up to every project. It is how and why some of the world's more respected brands— such as Charter Communications, Keller Williams, and Eli Lilly — rely on BP3. BP3 is a leader in Forrester's Q3 2020 Wave of Digital Process Automation Service Providers and has recently won partner of the year honors from Automation Anywhere and Camunda.

For more information, please visit http://www.bp-3.com

About Extra Technology

Founded in 2007, Extra Technology is a leading provider of expert automation solutions, as well as consultancy and education across a variety of automation technology, including workload automation, process automation, automated operations and release automation.

The company also specialises in integrating diverse multi-vendor automation environments into a single Intelligent Automation platform, boosting compliance and efficiency and radically reducing costs. Unlike other technology integrators, Extra Technology offers extensive, real-world experience, thereby delivering significant value to customers globally.

For more information about Extra Technology, please visit: https://www.extratechnology.com/

