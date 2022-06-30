Evernest Merges with Dodson Property Management and Enters Virginia Market

Deal Creates One of Nation's Largest Real Estate and Property Management Firms

RICHMOND, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a national, full-service real estate and property management firm, announced today a merger with three divisions of Virginia-based Dodson Property Management. The merger will bring Dodson's divisions overseeing single-family property management, small multi-family buildings, and association management into the Evernest portfolio.

The merger includes Dodson's entire single-family portfolio of 2,450 units; 1,100 units under its Portfolio Management division of smaller multi-family buildings; and all Association Management operations, encompassing 170 associations and 15,000 units. The names of the divisions will change to Evernest.

The merger is Evernest's largest to date, and adds roughly 3,550 single-family homes and small multi-family units to Evernest's portfolio. The deal boosts Evernest's overall portfolio to more than 11,000 single-family homes and apartments under management nationwide and positions Evernest as one of the largest single-family and small multi-family real estate and property management firms in America. Additionally, the deal moves Evernest into the management of homeowners and condominium associations in Virginia and Florida.

"This merger is really the culmination of two companies that have a similar culture, a similar tech platform, and similar teams that have built legacies in large-scale, single-family property management," said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest Founder and CEO. "A combined company will add value to Dodson and Evernest clients through shared resources, shared values, and shared systems."

The merger with Dodson places Evernest's property management and brokerage services into four new single-family markets: Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Williamsburg, Va., as well as Northern Virginia. Dodson has association management operations in Richmond, Northern Virginia, Williamsburg, and Sarasota, Fla. These markets add to the 18 national regions already served by Evernest's elite team of property managers and real estate brokers. Like Dodson, Evernest has focused in recent years on acquiring and merging operations to grow and better support owners and residents. The Dodson merger comes on the heels of 21 previous deals, either mergers or outright acquisitions, made by Evernest. Dodson is one of five deals Evernest has made in the second quarter of 2022 alone.

"We have a vision for our own company's growth, and felt scale was necessary to build the best leadership team in the industry and to provide our residents and clients with all of the resources possible to ensure that they have a quality experience," said Duke Dodson, President and CEO of Dodson Companies. "We're extremely close with Matthew and the team at Evernest and have worked together over the years to build our businesses from the ground up, share best practices, and help one another grow, so we felt very comfortable in taking this big step to come together as one."

Dodson's existing leadership, operations, and property/association management teams will remain in place in the markets the company serves. Both property owners and residents will experience a seamless transition, maintain the same team members they know, and see continually improving processes and systems. Publicly, Dodson signage will change to Evernest. Dodson's Commercial, Development and short-term rental divisions remain independent and are not included in the Evernest merger.

Adds Whitaker: "As we expand into Virginia, and join forces with the Dodson team, we're excited to help residents, owners, and investors achieve their real estate goals and show them what a great property and association management company can be."

ABOUT EVERNEST

Based in Birmingham, Ala., Evernest operates in 25 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multi-family investment broker and property management provider. The firm manages more than 11,000 homes for over 4,100 owners, brokers more than 1,000 investment deals annually, and has made the Inc5000 list five of the last six years. Learn more about Evernest at Evernest.co .

ABOUT THE DODSON COMPANIES

Dodson was founded in 2007 as a property management and real estate company dedicated to the needs of investor owners and tenants. Today, Dodson operates a commercial property management and brokerage division, Dodson Commercial; a real estate development group, Dodson Development; and a short-term rental management division. Learn more at DodsonDev.com and DodsonCommercial.com.

