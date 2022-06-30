AXA ART PRIZE announces 2022 exhibition shortlist

40 student artists chosen from over 500 submissions nationwide

First prize winner to be selected in November by VIP artists

In-person exhibition to go view in New York this fall

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is pleased to announce the 40 student artists who have been selected for the fifth edition of the AXA Art Prize Exhibition. The shortlisted works will go on view in November at an in-person show at the New York Academy of Art in Tribeca and will also be part of a virtual exhibition at axaartprize.com.

The 2022 Finalists

Over 500 submissions were received from a record 143 different schools, both undergraduate and graduate programs. Submissions were first reviewed by regional jurors from the Prize's Strategic Advisory Board of 30 major art schools and programs in the U.S. including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and California College of the Arts. The final 40 works in the exhibition, which include paintings, drawings and prints, were chosen by an Exhibition Jury comprised of Ian Alteveer, Curator for Modern and Contemporary Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ruth Erickson, Curator Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, Louise Neri, Senior Director at Gagosian Gallery, and Stephanie Sparling Williams, Curator of American Art at the Brooklyn Museum.

The shortlisted artists are enrolled at 22 different schools and hail from fourteen different states. Seven schools have multiple shortlisted artists: Pratt Institute and the University of Iowa both have two finalists, California State University of Long Beach, Maryland Institute College of Art, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and the School of Visual Arts each have three, and the New York Academy of Art generated nine finalists. One artist who made the 2021 shortlist was accepted once again in 2022.

The Prize

The AXA Art Prize, which launched in 2017, has established itself as one of the premier student art competitions in the U.S. The Prize is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints made by undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in courses in the U.S. The first prize is $10,000 and second prize is $5,000; winners will be chosen by renowned artists Arcmanoro Niles, Nicolas Party, and Robin F. Williams alongside Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer– Fine Art & Specie at AXA XL. Previous juries consisted of Nicole Eisenman, Eric Fischl and Amy Sherald (2018); Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin and Tschabalala Self (2019); Julia Chiang, Erik Parker, Laurie Simmons and Salman Toor (2020); and Rachel Feinstein, Elizabeth Peyton, Calida Garcia Rawles, and Peter Saul (2021).

The AXA Art Prize has developed a reputation for discovering new major artists. The 2021 Prize winner Audrey Rodriguez, a student at the New York Academy of Art's winning piece Los Vendedores de Churros y Mangos de la Estación Atlantic-Barclays was selected as the First Prize Winner by jurors Bo Bartlett, Rachel Feinstein, Elizabeth Peyton, Calida Garcia Rawles and Peter Saul. The Second Prize was awarded to Assata Mason of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for her artwork Rattus.

Commenting Jennifer Schipf, Chief Underwriting Officer, Fine Art & Specie for AXA XL said: "It is truly exciting to witness the growth and trajectory of past Prize winners and even more exciting to think about what will come of this year's finalists. This competition has proven, for five consecutive years, to be an outstanding launch platform for young and emerging artists."

ABOUT AXA XL[1]

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

