Aeroméxico announces execution of definitive transaction agreement and antitrust regulatory approval for PLM transaction

MEXICO CITY, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (together with Aerovías de México, S.A. de C.V., "Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) is pleased to confirm the execution of the definitive transaction agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in connection with obtaining total control over the Club Premier ("PLM") loyalty program, as previously announced (the " PLM transaction "). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, PLM will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aeroméxico. The Definitive Agreement is consistent with the letter of intent previously announced by Aeroméxico on February 8, 2022.

The Mexican antitrust authorities "COFECE" approved the PLM Transaction on June 16, 2022. The PLM Transaction is expected to close on or about July 18, 2022, upon satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including finalization of the closing documentation set forth in the Definitive Agreement.

