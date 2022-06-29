TQIntelligence Appoints New Chief Operations Officer

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TQIntelligence, a National Science Foundation-funded organization transforming behavioral healthcare for at-risk youth through artificial intelligence (AI) and voice recognition technology, today announces it is appointing Mark Feinberg as its new Chief Operating Officer effective July 1, 2022.

Mark has held multiple executive leadership positions before joining the TQIntelligence team where he helped lead multiple teams from growth stage to exit. He is also a partner in Feinberg Capital Advisory services, a boutique investment and advisory firm. In this new position, Mark will assume various responsibilities to support the unparalleled growth the organization is experiencing.

"The addition of Mark to our team is the right step for TQIntelligence, as we continue to grow," said Dr. Yared Alemu, founder and CEO of TQIntelligence. "Mark's background and experience will not only support, but develop, strengthen, and expand partnerships, allowing our technology to help those who need mental health support, and the mental health provider community."

Mark is a mental health advocate and is passionate about social justice and mental health access in underserved communities, and recently resigned his role as chief executive officer at two ventured-back tech companies to focus his attention on the growing mental epidemic.

"I am thrilled to join such a talented team of innovators and mental health experts at a critical time when our country faces unparalleled mental health challenges," said Mark, "TQIntelligence's powerful solution is instrumental in transforming behavioral healthcare services for children and at-risk youth. This organization has and will continue to save lives and enable an increased level and quality of care."

About TQIntelligence

TQIntelligence is a voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology company eliminating disparities in mental health treatment, which are primary sources of chronic poverty and educational underachievement. By leveraging voice biomarkers and AI technology, TQIntelligence objectively identifies pediatric trauma and emotional distress, notifying therapists in real-time, during sessions. The technology also remotely monitors patients to support therapist management of high-risk patients. Based in Atlanta, TQIntelligence's early research and ongoing product development have been supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Family Ties Enterprises, Georgia HOPE, Thompson Family and Child Focus, Google for Startups, Google Black Founders Fund, Google Atlanta Founders Academy, Goodie Nation, Kravis Lab for Social Impact, ATDC, The Georgia Minority Business Development Agency, Jumpstart Foundry, Startup Health, Village Capital, ASCEND Atlanta, ACE and Invest Atlanta.

To learn more about TQIntelligence, visit: https://www.tqintelligence.com/

