The American Legion Calls for State Funeral for Woody Williams

INDIANAPOLIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard called for President Biden to authorize a state funeral for Woody Williams, the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II to pass away.

"Delegates at our national convention in 2018 unanimously passed a resolution calling for a state funeral to honor the last of these remarkable heroes," Dillard said. "Even before Woody's passing today, our Washington staff has been working with Congress to permit the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda. All Medal of Honor recipients are extraordinary and Woody Williams was particularly special to The American Legion. He was a proud Legionnaire who demonstrated legendary valor at Iwo Jima and then spent a lifetime serving veterans and Gold Star Families. He was a true American hero in every sense of the word. We extend our condolences to his family."

The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Nearly 1.8 million members in more than 12,500 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

