The St. James Launches Inaugural Corporate Games Experience, Bringing Together Washington Business Community to Support the Capital Area Food Bank

A day of friendly sporting competition, wellness activities and team building drawing awareness and support for the food insecure throughout the Greater Washington area

SPRINGFIELD, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, a leading performance, wellness and entertainment platform, announces its inaugural Corporate Games, which will take place at its 450,000 sq ft. flagship campus in Springfield, VA, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Inspired by the unifying spirit of the Olympics' global community and in support of The Capital Area Food Bank, The St. James Corporate Games brings together a wide array of organizations – businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, embassies – for a day of friendly sporting competitions, team building, wellness activities and social impact.

"We're thrilled to host the first of many Corporate Games serving the Greater Washington Region," said Kendrick Ashton and Craig Dixon, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of The St. James. "The day blends everything The St. James is all about – fun, spirited competition, community building and social impact."

The St. James Corporate Games is a perfect opportunity for organizations looking for ways to enhance the relationships and connectedness of team members as hybrid work becomes the norm across the economy and culture-building becomes more challenging.

The Capital Area Food Bank's work will be showcased throughout the complex, with teams earning rewards in the overall competition for their engagement with the food bank's demonstrations. Proceeds from the event will support the Capital Area Food Bank, helping bolster advocacy and support individuals in Greater Washington facing food challenges putting food on the table.

"The past few years have been some of the most challenging times that families in our region have ever faced, and with the pandemic's continued economic impacts and rising costs of food and other necessities, those challenges are poised to continue," said Radha Muthiah, President and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank. "Our community's support – and corporate support in particular - has been one of the most critical factors in our ability to meet the needs of our neighbors. We're grateful for this partnership with The St. James, and excited to see the impact that these Games can have for people in our area now and into the future."

Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders and former partner at elite management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., will serve as keynote speaker for the Corporate Games. Jason is leading a historic transformation of all aspects of the Commanders – from business operations to branding and workplace culture – and will share some of the lessons he's learned helping organizations building high performing teams and cultures over the course of his remarkable career as a professional athlete, management consultant and executive.

"Through my time as a player in the Big 10 and NFL, a management consultant and now as a Team President, I've developed a deep appreciation for the positive influence high impact team building and service opportunities can have on team cohesion, culture and performance," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. "The Corporate Games are a perfect opportunity for organizations throughout the region to spend a day team building and having fun and I'm looking forward to participating."

The Corporate Games will include more than twenty sports and wellness offerings in competitive and collaborative events, including:

Competitive Games:

Flag Football (5v5)

3 Point Basketball Shootout

Longest Drive Challenge on Golf Simulator

Homerun Derby

Hockey Hardest Shot

Cornhole Tournament

Four Square

Indoor Cycling Relay

Football QB Toss

Tug of War

SAA Ropes Course for Time

Indoor 5K

400m Freestyle

Vertical Rush Obstacle Course

Hockey Accuracy Shooting

TSJ Obstacle Course for Time

Volleyball Tournament (5v5)

Wellness Activities:

Capital Area Food Bank Passport

Nutrition Quiz

Yoga

Wellness Walk

Meditation & Mindfulness

Pilates Reformer

Healthy Cooking Seminar with Spike Mendelsohn

Group Fitness Class

Events Schedule:

7:30-8:15 AM : Breakfast & Registration

8:15-9:00 AM : Welcome remarks from Capital Area Food Bank, Overview of the Event

9:00 AM : The Games Begin

9:00 AM-12:00 PM : Competition & Wellness Activities

12:00-1:30 PM : Remarks from Jason Wright and Networking Lunch

1:30-4:00 PM : Continued Competition & Wellness Activities

4:00-4:30 PM : Networking Cocktail Break

4:30-5:15 PM : Award Ceremony & Closing Remarks

5:15-6:45 PM : Evening Reception

With this impressive undertaking, The St. James redefines its role as a premier wellness brand by stepping into the social impact arena.

For further details about the Corporate Games, including sponsorship opportunities and team registration, please visit https://www.thestjames.com/corporate-games and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook@TheStJames.

About The St. James

The St. James is the leading performance, wellness and entertainment platform in the country. Our mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, inspire, and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life.

