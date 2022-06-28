SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds WWE, DRE, SREV, and HR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false and misleading statements, accounting and reporting practices, insider trading, breaches of fiduciary duty, and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain company officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) concerning the company's Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon's, secret $3 million hush-money settlement made to a former WWE employee, as well as numerous Non-Disclosure Agreements ("NDA") entered into with former female employees who were alleging misconduct by McMahon and one of his top executives, Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. McMahon controls the company via his ownership of the majority of the company's Class B voting shares. If you own WWE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wwe

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), in connection with the proposed acquisition of DRE by Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis"). Upon completion of the transaction, DRE shareholders will receive 0.475 shares of Prologis common stock for each DRE share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $58.23 based upon Prologis's June 24, 2022 closing price of $122.59. If you own DRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dre

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SREV by Concentrix Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SREV shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of SREV common stock owned. If you own SREV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srev

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR), in connection with the proposed merger of HR with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. ("HTA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock, at a fixed ratio. If you own HR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hr

