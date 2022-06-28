Memic Announces Completion of First Patient Cases Using Hominis® Surgical System in Laparoscopic-Assisted Transvaginal Benign Gynecological Procedures

Patient procedures performed at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial with first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot with humanoid-shaped arms

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (Memic), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial have successfully completed the first U.S. patient procedures using the company's Hominis® Surgical System for robotic-assisted transvaginal hysterectomy. Hominis is the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot that features miniature humanoid-shaped arms, with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints that provide high dexterity and unprecedented articulation.

"As a leading healthcare provider, it is important to continually identify and implement innovative and advanced technologies to provide an enhanced surgical experience and improved outcomes for patients. The significant benefits the Hominis System provides to both surgeons and patients made it clear that we should offer this advantageous technology," said Ricardo E. Estape, MD, a practicing gynecologic oncologist at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and director of HCA Healthcare's Institute for Gynecologic Oncology. "We are proud to be the first healthcare system in the U.S. to perform a surgical procedure using the Hominis System. We now have technology that can help us do robotic surgery through a very novel vaginal approach."

"With the completion of our first surgical procedure, we are excited to offer this new technology to a wide range of women who need to undergo benign gynecological procedures. This new robotic system leverages the transvaginal approach, which is known to offer less pain, lower infection rates, faster recovery, and virtually no visible scarring," said Moises Lichtinger, MD, gynecologist at University of Miami Health System and The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial.

The Hominis System is designed to replicate the motions and capabilities of a surgeon's arms. Multiple instruments can be introduced into the body through a single portal and the unprecedented articulation offers optimal access and working angles. Hominis requires a much smaller footprint and costs significantly less than conventional robotic systems, making it possible for more hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to acquire the system and offer more patients the benefits of less invasive robotic surgery. Hominis was granted de novo marketing authorization from the FDA in February 2021.

"It is very encouraging to see the first two U.S. commercial sites actively performing benign gynecological procedures using our Hominis System and we are grateful for their support," said Dvir Cohen, president and chief executive officer of Memic. "Hominis is well positioned as a disruptive technology that will transform the way surgeons perform minimally invasive robotic-assisted procedures. We look forward to its continued use in the South Florida region and widespread adoption as we work to expand across the U.S. and worldwide."

