BT Group Partners with Unacast to Deliver Unmatched Human Mobility Insights in UK

Multinational telco will use Unacast Turbine® Platform-as-a-Service to power insights

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unacast , a global location data and analytics firm, today announced a partnership with London-based BT Group, one of the largest multinational telecommunications firms. Through the partnership with Unacast, BT seeks to set a new gold standard for human mobility insights in the United Kingdom.

BT Group needed a way to move faster to market with multiple data insights offerings for industries ranging from retail to transportation, urban development, tourism, banking and finance, and disease control.

BT Group chose Unacast for the company's proven track record of delivering high-quality human mobility insights. The company will use the cloud-native Unacast Turbine® Platform-as-a-Service to transform raw mobile network data into high-quality, privacy friendly aggregated location intelligence. These clean, filtered insights can be used to make better strategic decisions on a global scale. Learn more about some of the insights derived from BT Group's data in this blog.

Chris Withers, director of data and artificial intelligence, BT Group, said: "BT Group has for some time been using aggregated and anonymized mobile data to uncover mobility insights in the UK and has seen healthy industry growth in the last few years. We are now looking toward significant growth in this area. To achieve this, BT has chosen to partner with Unacast because of the company's proven track record in Europe, operating under GDPR, and for its transparent and result-oriented culture. We look forward to becoming the market leader within data monetization for the UK market, and our partnership with Unacast is essential to that growth strategy."

Andreas H.F. Olsen, vice president of platform operations, Unacast, said: "At Unacast, we've invested heavily in designing a platform to help telecommunications companies succeed with data processing and monetization. BT Group's strong presence and market share in the UK, coupled with unmatched data processing capabilities and reliability from Unacast, will lead to a successful partnership."

About Unacast

Unacast is a global location data and analytics company that provides the most accurate understanding of human activity in the physical world for consultancies, software analytics firms, and multinational organizations. The Data-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service offerings provide customers with clean, filtered insights to make better strategic decisions on a global scale when it comes to competitive analysis, site selection and demand forecasting. Visit us online at www.unacast.com.

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Enterprise and Global are our UK and international business-focused units respectively; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary, which wholesales fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

