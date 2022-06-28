Bruce Gomes, PhD, Joins Applied BioMath, LLC, as Executive Director of Business Development & Scientific Collaborations

CONCORD, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), is proud to welcome Bruce Gomes, PhD, as Executive Director of Business Development & Scientific Collaborations. In this role, Bruce will collaborate with partners to introduce mechanistic and systems pharmacology modeling approaches at preclinical and clinical stages to de-risk drug programs within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Prior to Applied BioMath, Bruce had a lengthy career in modeling and simulation, most recently as an Executive Director of Pharmacometrics at Novartis. Bruce's work mainly centered on inflammation and immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology though he has worked in most disease areas. Bruce has also held various positions at top pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca and holds an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of California, Berkeley and a PhD in biochemistry from Brandeis University. Bruce completed two postdocs at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Johns Hopkins University.

"We are honored to welcome someone of Bruce's caliber to our Applied BioMath Team," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Applied BioMath. "Bruce's extensive experience in supporting both preclinical and clinical R&D with modeling and simulation will directly help our partners leverage computational approaches in their projects. Welcome Bruce!"

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

