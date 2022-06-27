UFC GYM® Debuts New UFC FIT® Premium Fitness Facility at Westfield Oakridge in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, continues its expansion throughout California with the grand opening of its new UFC FIT® San Jose location at 925 Blossom Hill Rd. The 40,000-square-foot premier fitness facility is officially open for workouts and will honor the occasion with a grand opening celebration in July.

UFC FIT (PRNewsfoto/UFC FIT) (PRNewswire)

"We're ecstatic to be a part of the San Jose community and to offer our dynamic mix of premium fitness experiences under one roof to local fitness enthusiasts," said Adam Sedlack, UFC GYM CEO. "New members, who have eagerly awaited the opening of this club, have shared their passion for UFC FIT and the holistic fitness offerings that are in store for them. We're thrilled to introduce our innovative fitness model and world-class fitness experience to the community."

The new seven-million-dollar facility offers a group fitness studio, a weight room with free weights and Olympic lift platforms, robust cardio and strength training equipment, personal training, a bag room, gym store, advance fitness technology, towel service and more.

Members have access to a one-stop shop for any and all fitness needs including studio-quality group fitness classes such as cycle, HIIT, Zumba and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing and Kickboxing Conditioning. Youth programming for kids ages six and up, as well as a childcare service, are offered to support fitness for the whole family.

To further support a healthy lifestyle, the location features an Arm Bar Cafe and Recovery area, providing pre- and post-workout treatments. Members will benefit from Recovery services including cryotherapy, red light therapy, spray tanning and more. Options to access Recovery services are available to gym members and non-members.

UFC FIT is open 24 hours daily Monday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. on Friday, and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information about member rates is available at www.ufcfit.com/locations/san-jose/ and by calling (408) 868-3180.

The rapidly expanding fitness franchise welcomes interested candidates to grow alongside the brand in key markets such as California, Texas, New York, Florida, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. For franchising information, visit ufcgymfranchise.com or contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 160 locations opened and 1,000 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com. For more information, please visit UFCGYM.com or UFCFIT.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM, and youtube.com/UFCGYM.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

