Try Domino's® Mind Ordering App for Fun and Receive 20% Off Your Next Order

Take advantage of Domino's mind-bending offer, in time for season four, volume two of 'Stranger Things' on July 1

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Something strange is happening … in Domino's mind ordering app. Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is giving "Stranger Things" fans a special deal, just in time for the July 1 premiere of season four, volume two on Netflix. Fans who try Domino's new mind ordering app for fun can receive a 20% off coupon to use on their next online menu-price order.

"With season four, volume two of 'Stranger Things' quickly approaching, we know fans around the U.S. are going to gather around the TV for viewing parties," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president of brand and product innovation. "Pizza is the perfect complement to binge watching your favorite show, and we're encouraging fans to try Domino's mind ordering app for fun, as they can receive a 20% off coupon to use on their next online menu-priced order. After all, who doesn't love watching a great show while enjoying some delicious pizza?"

What is Domino's Mind Ordering App?

Domino's mind ordering app is an immersive experience which places "test subjects" inside Hawkins National Lab in Hawkins, Indiana – transporting them to the center of "Stranger Things" in 1986. Users can choose to "Try for Fun" or "Place a Real Order" within the app, explore the lab, uncover Easter eggs and use their telekinetic powers to gain control of certain objects. Those who "Try for Fun," without placing a real order, can access a coupon for 20% off the menu price of their next order from dominos.com. To learn more about this first-of-its-kind mobile ordering app, visit dominosmindordering.com.

How To Receive a 20% Off Coupon

To receive a one-time use 20% off coupon for a menu-priced order on dominos.com, follow these steps:

Download Domino's new mind ordering app.

Choose the "Try for Fun" mode.

Focus your mind on the pizza box and follow the prompts.

When you return from the Void and Upside Down, find the computer screen and tap it for the 20% off coupon.

You'll be taken to dominos.com on your mobile device, where the 20% off coupon will automatically be applied to your cart.

Order and enjoy!

Domino's mind ordering app is available for download from the App Store or on Google Play.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter in 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

