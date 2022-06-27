InventHelp Inventors Develop Tool for Installing Solar Panels (LGT-190)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I thought there could be a better tool for installing solar panels," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the E- Z KONNECTOR. Our design would help to reduce stress and strain on the hands, arms and upper body while working."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient tool for joining solar panel connectors. In doing so, it eliminates the need to push or press the connectors together by hand. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases leverage and efficiency. The invention features a compact and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electricians, solar panel installers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

