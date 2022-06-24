See's Candies® Celebrates Independence Day with American-Made Deliciousness

The heritage candy company offers a festive selection of patriotic items to honor the national holiday and its legacy

See's Candies, the California based candy company known for their American-Made confections, is excited to celebrate Independence Day. See's has had a patriotic chocolate and candy line for many years, and the Fourth of July has always been a very significant date on the See's calendar.

The heritage company was founded by Mary See and her son Charles See when they moved from Canada to Los Angeles, California over 100 years ago with dreams of starting their own candy company. There, at 135 Western Avenue North, Charles opened the first See's shop, selling Mary's delicious confections made from her original recipes.

In 1921, See's Candies was a single shop in Los Angeles. Today, it is one of the nation's most treasured companies with almost 250 brick-and-mortar locations as well as a flourishing online business and an expansive list of licensee selling partners, and they remain as dedicated to taste, quality, tradition and service as ever.

"We are very proud of who we are: a company that started in America a century ago that has kept our manufacturing and focus here. Very few companies can say that. We're also an American success story, founded by immigrants, providing great jobs to a diverse and talented group of employees and supporting our customers with the best service, and the best candy on the planet," said Pat Egan, President & CEO. "In addition, virtually all of our ingredients come from businesses here in the United States that we've been doing business with for decades."

Over the course of the past century, See's Candies has continued to serve customers with a smile even during the toughest of times, all while staying true to its motto: Quality Without Compromise.

Take World War II, for example. Despite the extremely short supply of butter and sugar, See's did not compromise on the quality of Mary See's recipes. Instead, the company took a risk on a clever idea: using the best ingredients, but producing less candy. When a shop ran out after a few hours of sales, the shop closed for the day. The plan worked—customers were willing to wait in long lines to buy their candy from See's, knowing that the company had kept their promise of quality.

In honor of the candy company's deep-rooted American history, and the upcoming holiday, See's encourages customers to get a taste from the robust selection of chocolate and candies that are available now from their NEW Stars and Stripes line.

Decorated in festive and patriotic wrap, the collection includes their famous Lollypops, Mary See's original Peanut Brittle, iconic Nuts & Chews, Milk & Dark Chocolate Stars and a fan favorite—sweet and tangy Sour Stars.

"Our candy is always delicious, so what better way is there to celebrate than with See's patriotic candy line for your weekend barbeque or family get-together?" said Egan.

Additionally, the candy brand is excited to announce the launch of their newest tasty treat: Chocolate Chews. These delightfully buttery bites of rich chocolate caramel come in a box of approximately 20 individually wrapped pieces and are now available for $13.75 in shops and online. The company has also reintroduced Almond Brittle with a Kick, first released in 2021 as a Centennial Sweet-of-the-Month, back into the candy line as a Limited Time Sweet – brittle lovers rejoice!

See's Candies invites its customers, both longtime and new, to celebrate Independence Day with its American-Made sweets.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

